Holiday blues

Blaine, Minn. - In the final game of the 2016 Schwan Cup at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota Wednesday, The Owatonna girls hockey team had a matchup against the Totino-Grace Eagles. Lauren Scheneman’s goal at the 10:27-mark of the first period proved to be enough to lift the Eagles over the Huskies 1-0.

Huskies 0, Fighting Saints 3

Whenever there is a slight break in the middle of the season, there is bound to be the emergence of letdown. After a 4-1 loss to Fort Frances from Ontario, Canada in the opening round of the Schwan Cup Monday, the Owatonna girls hockey team was looking to rebound against St. Francis/North Branch. A win would ensure the Huskies a place for the third place game. Fighting Saints forward Sophia Zebro had a different idea.

Zebro registered the hat trick as the St. Francis/North Branch Fighting Saints blanked the Huskies 3-0 in the consolation semifinals of the Schwan Cup.

“I tell you what, tip your cap. St. Francis wanted it,” commented head coach Tim Hunst. “They were winning the battles. They were battles we needed to win if we wanted to be successful, they were winning them and that’s why they were successful.”

For anyone who has seen the Lady Huskies in action this season, Tuesday’s performance against the Saints was certainly uncharacteristic of Hunst’s team. Outside of the first period, Owatonna struggled to develop even a glimpse of offensive momentum.

During the first period of play, it actually appeared that the Huskies were going to rebound from Monday’s loss. There were moments in which Owatonna dominated the ice. There was an established presence in the offensive zone and were able to generate turnovers in the neutral zone. However, there was also moments were St. Francis was able to establish an offensive zone presence. Despite the two teams combining for 13 shots on goal - with St. Francis having a one-shot edge - the score was deadlocked at 0-0 heading into the second period.

That was when the Saints started to assert themselves. After managing to kill the initial checking minor to start the second period, the Huskies were pegged with a two-minute tripping minor. Down a defender, Zebro was able to beat the blocker of Owatonna goalie Laura Ebeling for the first of her three goals. It wouldn’t take long for Zebro to find the back of the net for the second time, as she was able to fling a quick wrist shot over the glove of Ebeling at the 10:42-mark of the second period.

There was a different feel to the Huskies’ play from the first period to the final two. After a period where they moved the puck fairly well, the Huskies struggled to get anything going in the final two periods of play. Hunst attributed that to Owatonna not anticipating play enough.

“We were too reactive today. Rather than playing ahead, we were reacting. When you do that, you tired yourself out more quickly and you also end up just chasing around. You become a half second late on everything,” coach Hunst added.

Owatonna was just a shot behind the Fighting Saints after the first period, but managed to record just seven shots in the final two periods. Zebro would tally her third goal of the contest at the 1:43-mark of the third period.

Despite giving up three goals, Ebeling was efficient between the pipes. There were moments where the game could have become a larger deficit than what it was if it wasn’t for Ebeling managed to get a pad, stick or the glove on the puck.

“She had a few great backdoor saves. You look at losses and you can’t pin it on your goaltender, especially today,” Hunst reiterated. “We had a lot of breakdowns today and we can’t put Laura in a positon like that.”

Game statistics

Shots on goal

Owatonna: 13, SFNB: 23

Powerplay

Owatonna: 0 for 3; SFNB: 1 for 4

Owatonna 1, Fort Frances (Ontario) 4

In the opening round of the Schwan Cup on Monday, the Owatonna girls hockey team drew a tough matchup against one of Ontario, Canada’s top teams in Fort Frances.

After a pair of goals in the first period left the score at 1-1, the Muskies exploded for a trio of second period goals that guided the Muskies to a 4-1 win over the Huskies on Monday. Annalise Hayes, who also scored the lone Muskies’ goal in the first period, netted two goals in the second period to help her register the hat trick.

Owatonna’s lone goal by the stick of junior forward Margo Achterkirch at the 0:49-mark of the first period to give the Huskies the early 1-0 lead.

Game statistics

Shots on goal

Owatonna: 18; Fort Frances: 14

Powerplay

Owatonna: 0 for 6; Fort Frances: 0 for 1