Huskies nip Tigers

Needing to win the final two matches of the night just to force a tiebreaker, two of Owatonna High School’s seniors stepped up.

With the match sitting at a 19-25 Tigers lead, Griffin Thorn – who was bumped up to wrestle at 220 pounds – was able to secured pin at the 3:29-mark of the match, thrusting the weight of the final match onto senior heavyweight Goy Tut.

All eyes were on the heavyweights as the score was just a three-point Owatonna deficit. That amount of pressure could cause someone to become tentative, but not Tut.

“I heard the fans going and I was just like, ‘it’s time to keep pounding and pounding until those final seconds,” he said.

After recording pair of takedowns, Tut managed to beat Albert Lea’s Tanner Palmer with 4-1 decison, forcing the 28-28 tiebreaker before match officials declared Owatonna the winner on criteria Thursday night in a packed OHS Gymnasium.

“It’s just one of those feelings,” commented Tut. “I always wanted to get this feeling and got it tonight.”

Huskies co-head coach Scott Seykora added that to only surrender one pin was the key in the dual.

“That’s the reason we won on criteria. To give up only one pin against a team like Albert Lea is pretty tough; pretty proud of the effort our kids put in,” he added.

While it was a thrilling finish, it wasn’t all that thrilling of a start for Owatonna. Between 106 pounds and 132 pounds, Owatonna won just one match, allowing the Tigers to build a commanding 21-3 lead. At 133 pounds, eighth grader Kaden Nelson recorded the 7-6 win after securing a takedown and recording two points for near fall. Seykora mentioned that a shuffle to the Tiger’s lower weights made for tough matchups.

“With Albert Lea it’s always tough and both sides were trying to one-up each other as far as getting matchups and moving guys around. You know, all their lower weights bumped down a weight, which made their lower weights tougher,” he added.

It was a like a classic heavyweight title fight. Albert Lea would register a few wins and Owatonna would combat with a string of wins of their own. All eyes were on the final match of the night, but what could be called the most anticipating match of the night was at 145 pounds.

It was a battle of defending state champions between Owatonna’s two-time Class AAA champion in Peyton Robb and three-time state champion Garrett Aldrich. Robb dominated the matchup, winning with a 13-5 major decision.

“Aldrich is a three-time state champ. You don’t become a state champ because you’re no good,” added Seykora. “Peyton (Robb) is just a beast right now. He’s wrestling with so much confidence; he believes that when he steps on that mat no one is above him,” he said.

The Huskies would cut the deficit to 16-28 after picking up a pair of wins from state-ranked Cade King (160) and Class AAA No. 1 Brandon Moen (182). King was able to secure a 7-6 win after registering a takedown on a sweep single-leg with 15 seconds left in the match. Moen – who went a perfect 6-0 in his return at the Clash XV – was up 8-3 before his opponent suffered an upper arm injury and medically forfeited the match.

Owatonna (7-3) will have a triangular at the OHS gymnasium on Jan. 12 against Big Nine Conference foes Austin and Winona at 5 p.m.

