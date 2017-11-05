Huskies split in season finale double-header

Looking to end the regular season on a high note, the Owatonna boys tennis team hosted a pair of Big Nine Conference foes in Austin and Northfield Thursday at the OHS tennis courts.

In the first match of the day, the Huskies made quick work of the Packers, winning in a 7-0 sweep. No.1 singles player and recent University of North Dakota commit Eden Mrozek made quick work of Austin’s Jens Ourada, winning 6-0, 6-1. After dropping his first set 4-6, Owatonna No.2 singles player Cody Bussert battled back in the second set to force a decisive third set. He would win the final two sets 6-1 and 11-9.

No.3 Evan Huemoller and No.4 Ethan Engel also won their matches against Austin to sweep singles play. Huemoller defeated Chris Kirchgatter 6-0, 6-3 and Engel topped Hugh Olson 6-4, 6-2.

In doubles action, No.1 doubles pair Spencer Intress and Ben DeNio cruised to a straight-set win over Noah Kremin and Ryan Watters, winning 6-1, 6-0. No.2 doubles pair of Lincoln Maher and Aqil Lahka battled for a hard fought sweep over Bryor Flanders and Luke Goodew, winning 6-4, 6-2. No.3 doubles duo of Brendan Kath and Caleb Schuler earned a straight-set 6-3, 6-3 over Tyler Weaver and Logan Braaten.

Against Northfield, the Huskies ran into stiff competition and fell 4-3. Matejcek noted that it was a tough battle.

“It was a great battle against Northfield,” he added. “We had an opportunity at a couple of positions to get that fourth point but couldn’t come up with the big points when we needed them.”

Mrozek was in a battle with Christopher Zweifel of Northfield at No.1 singles after dropping the first set 4-6. He would recover to win set two with a 6-2 decision to force a decisive third set. He would ultimately take the match 6-1. At No.2 singles, Derek Thada swept Dez Young 6-2, 6-4. Owatonna’s set back came at No. 3 singles as Cody Bussert fell to Tim Roback in three sets. Bussert won the first set 3-6 before dropping the final two sets. Matteo Lombarde defeated Owatonna’s Evan Huemoller in straight-sets 6-3, 6-1.

In Doubles action, Owatonna managed to register one win at No.2 doubles when Lincoln Maher and Dan Keller defeated Ellis Orjala and Joe Kreis in a hard fought sweep of the Northfield duo, winning 7-5, 6-3. No.1 doubles pair of Spencer Intress and Ben DeNio fell to James Miller and Larson Ringlien of Northfield in straight-sets. No.3 double pair of Ethan Engel and Brendan Kath also dropped their match to Griffin Rod and Jeremy Nelson in three sets, falling 2-6,7-6, 6-3.

Owatonna is back in action Saturday in Rochester for the Big Nine Conference tournament.