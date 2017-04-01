Huskies top Rockets 70-56

In the first Big Nine Conference game of the New Year, the Owatonna High School girls basketball team was looking to start the second half of the season on a high note. After a few possessions, the Lady Huskies appeared that they were going to be in a battle. Then, like a scene from a movie, junior Sydney Schultz made what could be described as a game-changing play.

As Rochester John Marshall guard Tori Gateno was pushing the ball up court, the star junior ripped the ball away, which in turn, lead to a 13-2 run in the first half which proved to be a difference in Owatonna’s 70-56 win over the Rockets Tuesday night at the OHS gymnasium. Head coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa noted afterward that Schultz has been having a fine career at Owatonna.

“She’s been such a huge impact on our team this year. She was last year and the year before that; she’s just so aggressive all the time. Every time she’s in the game, she plays 100 percent,” she added.

Schultz was the Firestarter for the Huskies tonight. Her created turnover in the first half propelled Owatonna to a 13-2 run, making the lead go from an 11-10 contest to a commanding 24-12 lead, midway through the first half.

If Schultz was the starter, the Huskies’ defense was the fuel that kept the fire burning. In the first half, Owatonna created seven turnovers that were directly converted into points, much of those coming from point guard Caitlin Anderson. She generated two steals that were converted to points while also shooting 3 of 4 from the charity stripe. Anderson finished the contest with 10 points. In fact, for a span of nearly two minutes, the Rockets were unable to cross mid-court without receiving a violation or coughing the ball up.

However, after the quick Huskies’ run, John Marshall was able to generate a run of their own, cutting the lead to seven and forcing a Huskies’ timeout. Hugstad-Vaa noted that the timeout wasn’t so much about the devastating run as it was just getting the girls refocused.

“I told them just to calm down, we have the lead and to not force shots. Once we ‘ oh yeah, we don’t have to be chasing them every time they score,’ we kind of calmed down and were able to run our offense,” she said.

Owatonna took a 41-29 lead to the half and never looked back, despite allowing an 11-4 Rockets’ run that cut the lead to single digits. Once the tempo was established, Schultz and the Huskies continued to convert turnovers to points.

Schultz has reached double-figures in every game this season and kept that streak alive tonight. At the half, she led all scorers with 16 points while also grabbing seven rebounds. In the second half, she would add eight to reach a game-high 24 points.

Lex Langeland also had a strong showing, scoring 10 points down low for Owatonna. Two of which were free-throw attempts in part of going 20 for 25 from the line to give the Huskies a formidable lead late in the game.

Holding a commanding 16-point lead with just under two minutes left in the game, the reserves finished the contest for Owatonna.

