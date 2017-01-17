Huskies win third straight

Mankato – Sometimes in sports, luck is just on your side.

It can certainly be used figuratively and physically for the Owatonna girls hockey team Tuesday. Originally scheduled to face Big Nine Conference foe Faribault, the game was cancelled due to an ice storm that has sweep the southern half of the state.

As luck would have it, Monday night’s game against Mankato East – which was cancelled for the same reason – was scheduled to play after Rochester cancelled travel.

“It worked out perfectly,” commented Huskies head coach Tim Hunst. “It was the first time that we ever had a game cancelled because of weather, where we made up another game on the same day, which was cancelled for the reason.”

The luck stayed with the Huskies and their captain Jenna Bogen late into the contest.

Off a Grace Wolfe one-timer, Bogen managed to redirect the puck just below the blocker of Mankato East goaltender Andrea Schreiber at the 4:07-mark of the third period for the game winner in Owatonna’s 3-1 win over the Cougars in Mankato. The win marks the third game in a row and the fifth straight game without a loss for the Huskies.

Bogen recorded her second straight multi-point after scoring two goals against the Cougars. Her first goal, which came at the 5:07-mark of the first period, was part of a 12-shot effort for the Huskies in the first period.

According to Hunst, the lone hiccup came in the second period. Despite outshooting the Cougars 10 to 8, Mankato East was able to knot the game 1-1 late in the period. The Cougars were able to slow the Huskies’ attack by being aggressive along the edges.

“Mankato East did a heck of a job beating us along wall something that doesn’t happen too often,” he said.

After the Mankato East pulled the goalie as a last-ditch effort to tie the game, Owatonna’s Maylynn Prokopec was able to net an insurance goal.

Owatonna (11-5, 10-0-1 Big Nine ) will be back in action Thursday when they host Rochester Century (4-15).