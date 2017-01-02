From Husky to Maverick

In mere months, everything that Owatonna’s Chandler Buckhalter knew about football is going to change.

From the colors of the Huskies’ blue and silver, to the defensive schemes, opponents and even the game speed, there will be an abundance of change when he makes the jaunt to Mankato for fall practices. The only connection between his high school program and his college destination next season?

A tradition built around winning.

On Wednesday afternoon in the OHS commons area, with his family be his side, the senior defensive tackle signed his national letter of intent with the Minnesota State University-Mankato Mavericks, a Division II powerhouse in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

“Going into the decision process, it was a lot about the program and how run they run it,” commented the 6-foot, 280-pound defensive tackle. “It also went to the academics and stuff because that is obviously important. I plan on going into a sports management degree and so I looked into the program there and they have a really phenomenal sports management program as well as a phenomenal football program. So, those were the two factors that really played into it.”

Since transferring from Triton as a freshman, Buckhalter has been a mainstay on the defensive line. Despite missing a few games over the last two seasons with a shoulder injury, he was a two-year starter at defensive tackle, to include being a starter on the Huskies’ state semifinalist squad this season. In that Class 5A state semifinal game, Buckhalter and the Owatonna defense held Elk River to its lowest offensive output of the season. The newly-signed Maverick also noted that he had offseason shoulder surgery to fix a torn labrum that should be ready by the time he is required to report to camp.

When asked about playing for Mavericks head coach Todd Hoffner, Buckhalter noted that he still can’t wrap is head around it.

“It’s crazy. He’s had a lot of background, transferring from different schools and what not. So, he knows a lot about the sport and knows everything that goes into it,” commented Buckhalter. “I’m going from (Jeff) Williams, who’s a phenomenal coach to Todd Hoffner. So, I’m really excited to see about everything is actually ran.”

He is expected to redshirt his first season on campus, seeing most of his time on the scout team defense, which is a fairly common practice among Division II programs. As for when the redshirt is pulled, Buckhalter believes that he will fit right into Mankato’s vaunting 4-3 defense. He noted that the scheme calls for two big interior defensive lineman that will mainly serve the purpose of being “gap eaters” and keeping the linebackers free to roam.

Buckhalter’s defensive line coach Delles Solie mentioned that from the moment he arrived to OHS as a sophomore that he was going to have this opportunity someday.

“He came in right away as a sophomore and he showed that he was going to be something special. He was just a pup, but you could see his attitude, his work ethic and also how well he molded with his teammates,” he added.

Joining Buckhalter in the NSIC will be some familiar faces as the conference continued to reap the benefits of the talent-rich Big Southeast. One face will now be a teammate as Mankato West’s standout running back Charles Terry also signed with the Mavericks. While seeing Terry on the offensive side of the ball in Mankato will bring flashbacks of the days at OHS stadium, he said that he’s excited that they are going to be teammates in college.

“The future is bright,” added Buckhalter. “It was a very dominant recruiting class, so hopefully we get some hardware in the case.”