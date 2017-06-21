K-M’s Knoll to play in All-Star Series this weekend

The 43rd Annual Play Ball! Minnesota High School Baseball All-Star Series will be held at Chaska Athletic Park June 23 and 24 at Chaska Athletic Park.

The tournament is presented by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association, Play Ball! Minnesota, BiG Athletics, and Cambria.

Six teams; North, South, Metro North, Metro South, Metro East and Metro West will play a round robin schedule. One hundred and four of the best baseball players graduating seniors in the state, from all four levels of high school play and representing 86 high schools, have been invited to participate including Brendan Knoll of Kasson- Mantorville.

Teams will practice Thursday, June 22 and attend a banquet that evening at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. Proceeds from the Play Ball! MN All Star Series are donated to a wide- range of charities throughout Minnesota.