K-M boys fall to Concordia Academy
The Kasson-Mantorville boys soccer team opened their season this week by traveling to Roseville to face Concordia Academy on August 24.
While the 1-0 loss was a disappointing way to open the season, head coach Leo Barbosa remained encouraged with some of the things the KoMets were able to do throughout the course of the match. “We created so many chances and just failed to score,” Barbosa lamented. “We will be working on options to be more e ective in the nal third [of the pitch].”
The game was what one would expect from a opening match of the season as the two teams spent a majority of the rst half feeling each other out. After the Beacons were able to take control in the K-M zone, Braeden Klaus would take advantage scoring his rst goal of the season from Ethan Winterfeldt and Colin DeLong for the game winning score in the 23rd minute.
The goal served as a wake- up call for K-M as they took control of the game and tilted the pitch to the o ensive side. Although the KoMets were able to pepper scoring opportunities, the end result was frustration as they couldn't get the equalizer in the season-opening defeat.
"After the goal, we were able to control thegame and create many chances to score," Barbosa observed. "Concordia gave us a great game, but I thought we deserved to win. The boys are on the right track for a successful season and I was happy with what I saw."
With the KoMets falling in their opener, they'll try to rebound this week after the conference opener Tuesday night in Lak City. K-M will then travel to Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday night before taking the Labor Day weekend off and returning to host conference favorite Rochester Lourdes on September 5.
