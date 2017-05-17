K-M earns HVL title in four events

The Kasson-Mantorville track and field team has plenty of spectacular athletes, but at this point of the season, everybody is trending toward their peak level of performance. On May 13, K-M had one of its best opportunities to showcase the progress they have made throughout the season during the HVL Championship Meet in Stewartville. The KoMets would do a great job of capitalizing on the opportunity as they took home the HVL title in four events and All-Conference in another.

One of the standouts of the afternoon for K-M was Mason Iverson. The junior put together some of his best times of the season and took home a pair of individual championships first in the 110 meter hurdles (16.14 seconds) and then in the 300 meter hurdles (41.83 seconds).

Kinsey Koebele also took home a championship for the KoMets as she proved to be the fastest sprinter in the HVL for the second year in a row. Her time in the 100 meter dash was 13.30 seconds inching out Katie Lambrecht of Byron by .15 seconds to take home the title.

Along with the individual success, the KoMets also saw success as a team with the 4x400 meter boys relay taking home first place. The team of Cole Marshall, Mason Iverson, Tyler Wanous and Brennan Gustafson posted a great time of 3:30.34 seconds.

Gustafson would also earn all-conference honors in the 400 meter dash. His time of 52.61 seconds was good enough to beat out Edwin Vasquez of Lake City by over one-tenth of a second to earn the hardware. Noah Hillman of Rochester Lourdes would win the event with a time of 52.29 seconds.

For the event, K-M finished second in the boys division with 122.50 points behind Stewartville (162.33) for the conference championship. The girls would finish in eighth-place with 42 points behind conference champion Byron who finished with a whopping 196.50 points.

The KoMets would also take part in the Section 1AA True Team Meet which was held in Winona on May 9. While K-M didn’t punch their ticket to state, they had a pair of admirable performances as the boys finished in fifth place with 370 points and the girls finished in seventh with a team total of 292 points. Red Wing would earn the state berth for the girls (556.5) while Stewartville would finish first for the boys (491 points).

Competing against some of the top competition in the state didn’t effect Iverson, as he finished first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.06 seconds ahead of Jacob Munsch of Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Tyler Wanous would also win the high jump with a leap of 6’0 after winning a jump-off with Connor Christensen of Byron.

The KoMets will head to Triton on Friday for a road invitational before heading over to New Prague on May 23. Those two meets will serve as the final tune-up for the Section 1AA Meet in Lakeville on June 1 and 3.