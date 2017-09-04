K-M girls powerlifting team wins national title

The Kasson-Mantorville powerlifting team capped off a banner year for the program by heading to the High School National Powerlifting Meet in Scranton, Pennsylvania last week. K-M had already qualiﬁed for this meet which featured lifters from 20 different states thanks to their strong performance at the Minnesota state meet a couple weeks prior, but were seeking more accolades against tough competition.

Like it has for most of the season, K-M rose to the occasion with two lifters taking home national titles and the girls team capturing the team national title at the event that ran from March 29-31.

“It was great to see all of our lifters ﬁnish toward the top of their classes,” K-M powerlifting coach Cori Ronnenberg said. “Especially with the tough competition and judges that we had today.”

K-M had eight lifters competing in the meet that were all coming off solid performances at the state meet. For the girls, freshman Mackenzie Edgar and Olivia Fratianni made up the performance that would help net the national championship.