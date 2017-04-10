K-M looks to start new tradition with Homecoming volleyball
The Kasson-Mantorville football team knows a thing or two about adversity. As they came up through the lower levels of the football program, they weren’t seeing a lot of success. With three wins in each of their seventh and eighth grade seasons, the KoMets had to work hard to where they are today as one of the top-ranked teams in the state.
As a group that just cracked the Class AAAA rankings, the KoMets are willing to navigate through the highs and the lows as they head into the biggest challenge of the year this Friday night when they host Rochester Lourdes.
“I think that’s the biggest thing that’s the difference with this club,” Threinen said of his team. “They can bounce back from a lot of things and they’ve had some struggles. This wasn’t a successful group growing up, but they know how to ght through it.”
With Lourdes comes the challenge of facing one of the top teams in the state, but the challenge for the KoMets to exorcise their personal demons against the Eagles. The KoMets haven’t defeated their Rochester rivals since a Section 1AAA playo game on October 31, 2010.
Even though the drought has reached nearly seven seasons, Threinen believes that has team has what it takes to earn their sixth consecutive victory in front of a homecoming crowd.
In their final tuneup for the Eagles, the KoMets easily disposed of another rival when they headed to Stewartville on September 30. With K-M boasting one of the best rushing attacks in the conference, the Tigers had a gameplan of making the KoMets defeat them through the air — a feat that seemed possible due to the struggles of the passing game early in the season.
However, as Stewartville keyed in on the run, it left wide open plays down the field that quarterback Matt Winkle was able to hit. The junior quarterback formed a battery with Wes Asprey for three touchdowns on the night including bombs of 87 and 55 yards in the first quarter to establish a lead that the KoMets would not relinquish.
“Everyone can kind of take a deep breath and exhale on that,” Threinen admitted. “They committed a lot of people to the run, so we had to get the ball in our guy’s hands because they were open by about 15 yards.”
With the Tigers reeling through the air, things opened up for the K-M ground attack as Easton Knoll scored on a 13-yard option pitch to put the KoMets ahead 21-0 at halftime. Dalton Head would continue goring Stewartville out of the locker room with a 66-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 28-0 early in the third quarter.
Stewartville would have an answer when Will Tschetter connected with Hunter Voigt for a 55-yard touchdown to cut into the lead, but they went back to keying on the KoMets’ ground attack. That’s where they would pay once again with Winkle hooking up with Asprey on a 66 yard touchdown.
Asprey would put an exclamation point on his night in the fourth quarter with a pick-six for his fourth touchdown of the night as the KoMets rolled to a 55-13 victory.
“He’s just turned into a tremendous playmaker,” Threinen observed. “He takes a lot of pride in covering the best receivers in the conference. Offensively, he’s a really hard worker on the run and he gets in front of his guy and blocks for the running backs. It was great to see him cash in on some touchdowns.”
With the victory over Stewartville in the books, the KoMets will turn their attention to Lourdes. After overcoming one struggle at a time, they hope that they can get past this challenge and be on their way to taking over the Southeast District’s White Division.
“They need to relax, have fun and play football,” Threinen explained. “They’re looking forward to the challenge and Lourdes is a very good team, so it should be a doozie.”
See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.