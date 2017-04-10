K-M looks to start new tradition with Homecoming volleyball

The Kasson-Mantorville football team knows a thing or two about adversity. As they came up through the lower levels of the football program, they weren’t seeing a lot of success. With three wins in each of their seventh and eighth grade seasons, the KoMets had to work hard to where they are today as one of the top-ranked teams in the state.

As a group that just cracked the Class AAAA rankings, the KoMets are willing to navigate through the highs and the lows as they head into the biggest challenge of the year this Friday night when they host Rochester Lourdes.

“I think that’s the biggest thing that’s the difference with this club,” Threinen said of his team. “They can bounce back from a lot of things and they’ve had some struggles. This wasn’t a successful group growing up, but they know how to ght through it.”

With Lourdes comes the challenge of facing one of the top teams in the state, but the challenge for the KoMets to exorcise their personal demons against the Eagles. The KoMets haven’t defeated their Rochester rivals since a Section 1AAA playo game on October 31, 2010.