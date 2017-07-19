K-M softball duo plays in "Sizzler" All-Star Game

In Minnesota, the softball season can be one lled with wet and cold weather as teams try to hack it out over a two month period to gure out which team is the best in the state. Because of the post-ponements and quick nature of games, the softball season seems to y by in the spring and most of the re nements of a player’s game takes place over the summer months.

Kasson-Mantorville softball players Addie Murry and Meredith Wright took advantage of their summer playing time with a trip to Westminster, Colorado to take part in the Colorado Sparkler Tour- nament. The tournament ran over the Independence Day holiday featured 260 teams from across the nation with several age groups.

“I thought it was really cool to play against teams from all over the country,” Murry said of her experience. “You get to see what the style of play is like from team’s all over the country.”

While both Wright and Murry said that the di erenc- es weren’t surrounding the fundamentals, it was the little things that were noticed as they made their way through the tournament.