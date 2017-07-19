K-M softball duo plays in "Sizzler" All-Star Game
In Minnesota, the softball season can be one lled with wet and cold weather as teams try to hack it out over a two month period to gure out which team is the best in the state. Because of the post-ponements and quick nature of games, the softball season seems to y by in the spring and most of the re nements of a player’s game takes place over the summer months.
Kasson-Mantorville softball players Addie Murry and Meredith Wright took advantage of their summer playing time with a trip to Westminster, Colorado to take part in the Colorado Sparkler Tour- nament. The tournament ran over the Independence Day holiday featured 260 teams from across the nation with several age groups.
“I thought it was really cool to play against teams from all over the country,” Murry said of her experience. “You get to see what the style of play is like from team’s all over the country.”
While both Wright and Murry said that the di erenc- es weren’t surrounding the fundamentals, it was the little things that were noticed as they made their way through the tournament.
“It was cool to play in [the Sparkler] and meet all kinds of di erent people,” Wright explained. “The little things were weird too because here we like to shake hands at home plate after a game, but they did it out by the pitcher’s circle. It was just cool things like that made it fun.”
In such a large tournament, it could be hard to stand out. However, both girls were selected to play in the tourna- ment’s 18u All-Star game and displayed their power smack- ing home runs during the exhibition. With Murry ready for her senior season behind the plate and Wright ready to take over rst base for her junior season next spring, the tournament was something that already has both girls excited for next year.
“It’s really exciting with this being my last year,” Murry confirmed. “I want to do well and I think that the team we have can do really well if we keep working hard.”
“It was tough losing two seniors,” Wright added. “But we have some younger girls coming up that are ready to play. It makes it exciting to get after it.”
See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.