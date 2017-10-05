K-M solid in first HVL meets of season

The Kasson-Mantorville golf team continued its steady improvement throughout the season as it took part in the first HVL meets of the year last week. While the girls boasted a pair of top 13 finishes in Pine Island, the boys also had a solid tournament in Hayfield as well making it a good week for the team.

The highlight for the KoMets came during the girls tournament on May 4 as Ashley Johnson and Elizabeth Fagerlind posted solid scores that will put them in the middle of the discussion for All-Conference honors. Johnson shot a 91 for K-M to finish 12th in the field while Fagerlind also put together a nice round of 92 to help K-M shoot under 400 as a team for the first time all season.

“That has been our first team goal this year,” K-M golf coach Jeff Bernards said of shooting under 400. “Ashley and Elizabeth have been striking the ball well, but they need to clean up their short game. It seems like one chip and two puts has been our theme. All of our girls shot pretty well, but just think what our score could have been if we had turned some of the blowup holes into something like a six instead.”

Molly Sorenson (104) and Mariah Peterson (109) rounded up the scoring for K-M while Lake City’s Ava Wallerich shot a 76 to win the tournament.

A couple days earlier, the boys had their opportunity at The Oaks and Hayfield and while they weren’t able to produce a score in the upper half of the leaderboard, they still put together a solid effort. Dylan Yanke had a tremendous front nine shooting a 37, but couldn’t keep his momentum going finishing with an 87 to lead the team.

Kaden Enright (97), Tyler Upham (100) and Cole Kundert (101) rounded out the team score of 385 for the KoMets, but the constant presence of the blowup hole kept the team from shooting an even lower score.

“The boys keep working to get better,” Bernards confirmed. “We always talk about improving and getting better and we’ve seen flashes of success from individuals. All of the boys are learning what it takes to play and compete at the varsity level.”

The KoMets will hope to continue to improve after the girls took part at the Byron Invite on Monday and the boys had their second HVL meet of the year in Dodge Center on Tuesday. Both teams will take part in the Cannon Falls Invitational on May 15 with the boys having a HVL meet in Lake City on May 16.