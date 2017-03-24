K-M, Triton youth teams to play in Pacesetter Region 1 Tournament

Over 130 teams in grades 4-9 will be playing off this weekend in the Pacesetter Region 1 Youth Basketball Tournament at Rochester Community and Technical College and Stewartville Bear Cave Intermediate School.

Teams will be playing from Rochester, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Kasson-Mantorville, Lake City, Stewartville, Dover-Eyota, Lanesboro, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton/Mankato Loyola, Pine Island, Byron, Triton, Rushford-Peterson, Goodhue, Caledonia, Owatonna, Fillmore Central, Cambridge-Isanti, Stewartville, Chatfield, Grand Meadow, Houston, LaCrescent, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Grand Rapids, Moose Lake-Willow River, Austin, Southland, Red Wing, St. Charles, St. Paul, St. Mary’s-Sleepy Eye, Lanesboro, Spring Grove, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Blooming Prairie, Cannon Falls, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Kingsland, Wabasha-Kellogg, Cleveland, Lewiston-Altura, Hastings, St. Clair, Glenville-Emmons, and Lyle-Pacelli.