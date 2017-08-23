K-M volleyball standout Suess commits to Wake Forest

Kasson-Mantorville junior Peyton Suess has been a force since stepping on the court for the volleyball team as an eighth grader. With her size and athleticism creating mismatches for opponents, Suess has become not only one of the top players in the state of Minnesota, but one of the elite prospects in the country.

Last week, that status as a top prospect came to fruition as Suess announced her commitment to the Wake Forest volleyball program via Twitter. According to the 2016 All-State selection and All-State Tournament Team member, her decision came when she realized her strong relationship with head coach Bill Ferguson and the rest of the coaching staff.

“Right away from the first phone call with Coach Ferg, it lasted about an hour and a half,” Suess explained. “I knew we would get along well and when I got on campus, that kind of sealed the deal.”

One aspect of Suess’ game that attracted coaches from around the country was her willingness to improve on the skills she has already mastered. Coming off her success last fall, Suess spent the summer trying to improve on the little things such as footwork in hopes that it would make her even more effective on the court.

“Last year was my first year on the pin, so I was just doing my best to get good swings in and control the ball,” Suess observed. “I think that this year, if I focus on re-tuning those parts, I’ll be able to do a lot more and everything will just kind of add up.”

A more effective Suess is a scary thought for the KoMets as they’ll once again be in the mix for not only the Hiawatha Valley League championship, but a section championship with a return trip to the state tournament. After a fourth- place finish in Class AA a year ago, the junior captain wants to become a better leader and help get K-M to where it wants to go.

“I just want to be a positive leader on this team,” Suess declared. “I’m getting to that age where I just want to step up and help the younger girls. As a team, we all have goals of making it back to state and we want to get farther than we made it last year."