K-M wrestling finishes second at Winona Invite

Year in and year out, the Kasson-Mantorville team just keeps rolling. Coming into this season, the program lost one of it’s strongest senior classes ever and it was up to the younger wrestlers to keep that tradition of success going. As the KoMets took the mat for the first time this season, they navigated through a tough field that included defending Class AAA champion Apple Valley and finished second as a team at the Winona Invitational.

The KoMets’ performance was fueled by six individual championships including a new face in the 106 pound bracket. Logan Vaughan made the most of his first opportunity at the varsity level defeating Ross Herber of LARP in a 7-2 decision to win the tournament title.

Along with Vaughn, there were plenty of familiar faces that picked up where they left off last season. Jared Johnson won the 120 pound bracket after picking up a 4-3 decision against Regan Schrempp of Apple Valley while Robby Horsman won the 126 pound title with 3-1 tiebreaker win over Adam Mickleson of Apple Valley.

Jim Paulson also took home first place in the 195 pound bracket after going a perfect 4-0 in a round robin format. While Garsen Schorr won the 220 pound tournament by picking up a pair of victories as well.

In addition, there was plenty of balance for the KoMets in the first tournament as Tanner Paulson (132 pounds), Ethan Shea (182 pounds), and Brett Paulson (285 pounds) all took home second place finishes for the tournament.

That kind of balance fueled a good day for K-M as they finished with 186.0 points to finish just behind Apple Valley for second place in the tournament. While some injuries and other things may have prevented the KoMets from running out their top lineup, the opening performance was something they can build off of as the season gets rolling.

K-M will open up its HVL schedule on Friday night when it travels to Pine Island to face the Panthers in a dual. They’ll then head to Andover for their second individual tournament of the season on Saturday. Both will serve as a warmup for the Rochester Christmas Tournament on December 15-16.