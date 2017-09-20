K-M/Triton achieves victory, perfect score at Byron Invitational
The early season narrative for the Kasson-Mantorville/ Triton cross country team has been the glowing rate of success for the boys and the dominance of Courtney West.
That proved to be the case once again at the Byron invitational as the boys team posted a perfect team score of 15 to win the event while West finished nearly a minute and a half to win the girls race.
“There’s only one answer for early season success and that is summer training,” Pittman explained of their success. “We have very dedicated kids that work hard in the summer to make themselves and the team better.”
For the second meet in a row, the boys team was able to follow the pace car with a blue streak as K-M/Triton occupied the rst ve positions in the results led by junior Jace Minelli’s time of 17:39.4. Isaac Threinen (17:53.4), Benjamin Trihey (18:05.5) Mason Iverson (18:18.3) and Charlie Miller (18:35.5) weren’t far behind as K-M/Triton dominated the race ahead of host Byron, who nished with a score of 47.
“Our boys are very competitive with each other, but supportive at the same time,” Pittman observed. “They have switched around positions based on who has a better day. That’s the mark of a strong team.”
During the girls’ race, West continued to do her thing by finishing with a time of 20:15.7 and being followed by her teammate Tianna Wibeke with a time of 21:36.0 for second place. Sophie Gossard also cracked the top-five with a fth-place nish and time of 23:55.8 while Nicole Kress (25:22.8, 10th) and Madelyn Torkelson (26:41.8, 17th) rounded out the team score of 31 that was just behind Byron’s 28.
“There are a number of girls who have really made a mental switch in their approach,” Pittman said of his team. “They have really turned up the dedication and it’s paying off down the line.”
After K-M/Triton competed in Lake City on Tuesday afternoon, it will have a break until September 30 when they travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa for the Wartburg Invitational. Such a trip is a long one for any team, but it’s one that Pittman believes has bene ts outside of the race.
“Getting away for a weekend like this is great for the team bonding aspect,” Pittman explained. “The kids become closer and we learn about each other some more. It’s also going to be some fun competition. We’ll have a chance to do well and maybe turn a few heads. It will really be nice exposure for some of our college bound kids.”
