K-M/Triton achieves victory, perfect score at Byron Invitational

The early season narrative for the Kasson-Mantorville/ Triton cross country team has been the glowing rate of success for the boys and the dominance of Courtney West.

That proved to be the case once again at the Byron invitational as the boys team posted a perfect team score of 15 to win the event while West finished nearly a minute and a half to win the girls race.

“There’s only one answer for early season success and that is summer training,” Pittman explained of their success. “We have very dedicated kids that work hard in the summer to make themselves and the team better.”

For the second meet in a row, the boys team was able to follow the pace car with a blue streak as K-M/Triton occupied the rst ve positions in the results led by junior Jace Minelli’s time of 17:39.4. Isaac Threinen (17:53.4), Benjamin Trihey (18:05.5) Mason Iverson (18:18.3) and Charlie Miller (18:35.5) weren’t far behind as K-M/Triton dominated the race ahead of host Byron, who nished with a score of 47.