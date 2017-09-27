KoMets forced to adapt after Class AA Showcase tournament

The Class AA Showcase tournament is one of the biggest events on the high school volleyball calendar. With most of the top teams in the class competing in Burnsville over the weekend, it’s an opportunity to see where teams are at during this point of the season and try to learn and adapt from the data point they’ve acquired.

For the Kasson-Mantorville volleyball team, their performance in the weekend tournament that they have a ways to go in order to get back to where they were a year

ago. With their kill leader Peyton Suess out of the lineup last week, the KoMets were forced to adapt and try some new players in new positions. As a result K-M dropped four out of the ve matches on the weekend including all three in pool play on September 22.

“The team didn’t compete well at all on Friday,” K-M volleyball coach Adam VanOort stated. “I had some new players in new positions and overall the team didn’t play with much poise and con dence in those first two matches. However, they were able to settle down and they competed in both of our matches on Saturday.”

The KoMets opened up with defeats to Belle Plaine, Holy Angels and Rocori on Friday night, but rebounded nicely against Roseau on Saturday morning before their tournament came to an end against Jordan. Such a performance is a reminder that they still need to weather the storm before reaching their ultimate goal, but VanOort was encouraged by the number of players who stepped up during the tournament.