KoMets look to build momentum in section tourney

The season has not gone as planned for the Kasson-Mantorville boys soccer team as they entered this past week with just one victory on the season. Although the success hasn’t come in the amount they would like, the KoMets are keeping their heads up and continuing to grind through with the hope that these lumps can turn into lessons that could set up momentum for next year.

That challenge will take place this week as the KoMets enter the Section 1A tournament as the 16-seed out of the 17-team field. Their play-in game, which took place against Caledonia on Monday evening, represented a great opportunity to get a head start before possibly taking on Austin on Tuesday night.

It’s safe to assume that K-M will take any positive it can get after falling in another tough loss against Byron on October 3. Although the KoMets played great defense and held the Bears in check throughout most of the match, they couldn’t get their offense going. Such has been the storyline for a team that leaves the regular season scoring just 14 goals in 15 games.

Despite the defeat, K-M hopes that its defensive effort against the Bears will carry over to positive success in the section tournament. The tournament will take place this week with games scheduled on Thursday and Saturday if the KoMets advance.