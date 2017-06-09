KoMets' offense explodes in crazy week

In the season opener against Concordia Academy, Kasson- Mantorville boys soccer coach Leo Barbosa liked what he saw from his team. The KoMets were able to play sound defensively and were able to push the ball ahead to generate scoring opportunities which in turn generated confidence. Unfortunately, K-M wasn’t able to convert on those opportunities and left Roseville with a disappointing 1-0 defeat.

This past week had a different tune for the KoMets as they scored eight goals while splitting a pair of games against Lake City and Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

K-M opened its week up by holding its HVL opener in Lake City and the rst half looked a lot like the opening half in Roseville. K-M got its fair share of opportunities, but couldn’t find the back of the net before heading into the halftime huddle a little frustrated. It was at that point the floodgates opened.

The KoMets unloaded four goals on the Tigers in the second half including goals from Ryan Darveaux, Nathan Loy and a pair from Aaron Struckman to get the offense going. However, that offensive intensity left some defensive responsibilities uncovered and the Tigers were able to take advantage for five goals of their own to hand K-M a frantic 5-4 defeat.

“That was a crazy game with nine goals in 40 minutes,” Barbosa said. “Lake City has some fast forwards and that’s always hard to stop. There were some beautiful goals on both sides and they just got more of them in the second half.”

The KoMets attempted to go back on the rebound when they traveled to P-E-M on Thursday night and Struckman continued his hot week with another pair of goals to get K-M going. Joining Struckman was fellow captain Brandon Nino, who put two of his own in the back of the net including the game winner in overtime to help the KoMets outscore the Bulldogs and earn a 4-3 victory.