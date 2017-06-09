KoMets run past Cannon Falls in season opener

For a good chunk of the players on the field, the first game of the football season represents the first real varsity action in a young career. When that type of adrenaline hits, sometimes players can be too fired up and make costly mistakes that help a young player learn and grow. Other times, it can be a case of walking on eggshells not wanting to make that mistake.

As Kasson-Mantorville hosted Cannon Falls on September 1, the beginning of the game had all the fanfare you would expect from a season opener, but the atmosphere on the sidelines was unusually quiet according to head coach Broc Threinen.

“I don’t know if they were calm or nervous,” Threinen explained. “It was really quiet out there, but they didn’t panic out there after the first couple drives, which I guess was a good thing. They just didn’t have a lot of intensity.”

Both the Bombers and the KoMets took the eld with the feel of two rams bashing each other’s heads in to start the game, but after K-M recovered a fumble midway through the second quarter, Matt Winkle would open the scoring and the KoMets never looked back in a 40-24 victory.

“The guys on offense did a great job to react to what they were doing defensively,” Threinen observed. “That really helped fire up Matt and our offensive linemen after we struggled early.”

After Winkle’s seven-yard dash would open the scoring, Cannon Falls would answer with a big play of their own when Logan Hofstedt got loose for a 63-yard touchdown to make the score 7-6. However, the KoMets wouldn’t be rattled as Winkle led another strong drive and scored with 44 seconds remaining in the half on a one-yard plunge to give K-M a 14-6 lead at halftime.