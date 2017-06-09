KoMets run past Cannon Falls in season opener
For a good chunk of the players on the field, the first game of the football season represents the first real varsity action in a young career. When that type of adrenaline hits, sometimes players can be too fired up and make costly mistakes that help a young player learn and grow. Other times, it can be a case of walking on eggshells not wanting to make that mistake.
As Kasson-Mantorville hosted Cannon Falls on September 1, the beginning of the game had all the fanfare you would expect from a season opener, but the atmosphere on the sidelines was unusually quiet according to head coach Broc Threinen.
“I don’t know if they were calm or nervous,” Threinen explained. “It was really quiet out there, but they didn’t panic out there after the first couple drives, which I guess was a good thing. They just didn’t have a lot of intensity.”
Both the Bombers and the KoMets took the eld with the feel of two rams bashing each other’s heads in to start the game, but after K-M recovered a fumble midway through the second quarter, Matt Winkle would open the scoring and the KoMets never looked back in a 40-24 victory.
“The guys on offense did a great job to react to what they were doing defensively,” Threinen observed. “That really helped fire up Matt and our offensive linemen after we struggled early.”
After Winkle’s seven-yard dash would open the scoring, Cannon Falls would answer with a big play of their own when Logan Hofstedt got loose for a 63-yard touchdown to make the score 7-6. However, the KoMets wouldn’t be rattled as Winkle led another strong drive and scored with 44 seconds remaining in the half on a one-yard plunge to give K-M a 14-6 lead at halftime.
When the two teams came out of the locker room, the KoMets put the foot on the gas pedal as Dalton Head had a 26 yard touchdown run and Winkle had a 51 yard scamper to blow the game open for K-M at 28-6.
From there, the defense would take over as the Bombers were able to get a couple of long runs to keep things relatively close, but the KoMets were especially effective in the red zone to thwart any sort of a comeback attempt.
“We just sent a bunch of different fronts at them,” Threinen revealed. “With that offense you have to make sure you have guys in the right spot and fortunately there were only a couple situations where Cannon Falls made a nice play to find the end zone.”
Winkle would tack on another touchdown to finish with three on the game along with fourth quarter scores from Head and Robby Horsman to help the KoMets earn the 40-24 victory. With many first-time players getting their first varsity game under their belt, K-M will now head to La Crescent to take on the Lancers in a game that gures to bring a more diverse challenge defensively.
“We’ll get to see some more things this week,” Threinen confirmed. “They like to throw the ball a little bit more than Cannon Falls did and I think that should help our defense see a little bit more of the spectrum moving forward.”
