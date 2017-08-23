KoMets settle in for Barbosa’s second year

The KoMets will have plenty of turnover this year losing a large senior class, but they feel like the window is still open thanks to a slew of younger players that played for Barbosa dating back to their time on JV.

“The guys already know what I want and expect from them,” Barbosa said of his team. “It makes my job a little easier when they have the enthusiasm and knowledge to go with being pretty good players. It makes me feel like we’re going to have a good year.”

K-M will have a younger roster, which means that they’ll be giving up plenty of size when going through their schedule. While some of the lack of experience of playing at the varsity level could be detriment, it also represents a positive as they’ve already spent time learning how to play next to one another.

“We have a pretty young team with a couple of ninth and tenth graders,” Barbosa explained. “We’re going to be smaller, but the good thing is that this group is going

to play together for another two or three years. It’s a good thing and a bad thing for us.”

Along with the youth, there’s still a solid stable of captains as Nicholas Kremer, Brandon Nino and Aaron Struckman have already accepted their leadership duties and look forward to helping out the younger KoMets get up to speed.