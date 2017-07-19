KoMets youth team wins Youth 1st Sportsmanship Award

The Owatonna Huskies Bullpen Club in partnership with Youth 1st, The Walser Foundation, Federated Insurance, Jostens, Pearson, Cashwise, Bennerotte & Associates and the Minneso- ta Twins Community Fund have selected the Mantor- ville KoMets Baseball Team as the recipient of a Youth 1st Team Award for their outstanding sportsmanship during the 2017 Owatonna Tournament.

The Youth 1st Team Award recognizes positive behavior from players, coaches and everyone associated with the team (parents, fans and spectators).

“We are placing the emphasis on how you play the game, which is ultimately more important than if you win or lose.” said Mark Arjes, Founder/Director of Youth 1st. “It has become increasingly difficult to get coaches and officials for youth sports because of the abuse that they take during games. We believe it is time to model and encourage values-based actions, creating what we call a Conduct 1st environment where the focus is on the kids, competitive energies are kept in check and officials and opponents are respected.”