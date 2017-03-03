Krell, Oswald advance for Westfield; Medford's VonRuden still in hunt for title

St. Paul - In the program's first state tournament, the Westfield Razorbacks had a bit of a tough opening round of the 2017 Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament.

Two of the team's five state qualifiers are still alive for a shot at a state championship as Ethan Arett, Morgan Moreno (170) and Trey Chatman (285) all dropped their first round matches.

Arett was up 2-0 early on Dover Eyota's Taylor DeFrang after securing a deep double-leg on the edge of the mat. The lead would slowly disapate as DeFrang managed to hit a quick stand up and takedown to lead 3-2. Arett would surrender a takedown in the final seconds of the third period.

Westfield didn't have to wait long for a program first however. In fact, they only had to wait 28 seconds.

At 160, Colton Krell quickly finished Logan Tesch of Sibley East in their opening round match up. Krell hit a double-leg that turned into a scramble situation when Tesch was caught. Morgan Moreno had a similar situation, but a more devastating result. Krell will wrestle in the afternoon session against Toby Hintzman of United North Central.

After sustaining a 2-0 lead, Moreno was caught in a scramble after Elijah Cloos of Ortonville hit a roll and in the heat of the scramble, was able to catach Moreno in a head lock. Mitchell Oswald was able to pin Jacob Bittmann of Park Rapids after building a commanding 5-0 lead early. Oswald will wrestle Hunter Wilcowski of BCLB in the quartfinals. Trey Chatman was the final Razorback to wreslte and would fall in his match 8-4 after trailing most of the match. After a takedown cut his deficit to 6-4, Chatman was unable to turn Devin Preis of BGRM in the final moments.

He will wrestle Jared Rabbit in the first round of wrestlebacks.

VonRuden escapes

After sustaining a commanding 6-1 lead heading into the third period, Medford's Willie VonRuden surrendered a takedown and an escape to cut the lead to 6-4. After Colton Weiland of Crookston cut VonRuden to get back to nuetral, the freshman allowed another takedown to make it 7-6, but would be cut again to make it a takedown match. With roughly 10 seconds left in the match, VonRuden was hit for his second stalling of the match, cutting the lead to one. However, there was just two seconds left on the clock.

The lone Tiger is still alive in the championship round and will wrestle Luke Hiem of St. Charles in the quarterfinals.