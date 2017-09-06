Kubat finishes 15th in Class AA 3200-meter run finals

St. Paul – In the lone final event that took place on the scorching track Friday afternoon, Owatonna senior Braydon Kubat found himself in a fast field and simply couldn’t get loose.

After being last for much of the final 100 meters in Friday’s 320—meter run, the Owatonna senior made one last push to catch and ultimately pass Edina’s Zachary Miller to finish 15th in his first trip to the state tournament.

“It was good competition,” he added after the race. “It was just a great experience to come out here and run for all these people. I mean, it’s not every day you get to represent Owatonna at the state meet.”

It was a bittersweet ending to a memorable senior season for Kubat.

Facing a fast field, three members of the field clocked under 9:11.00 in either their respective section meet or the state final Friday. Add another three that clocked times under 9:40.00 – nearly 10 seconds faster than Kubat’s time at the Section 1-AA meet and it was going to be a tough go.

And it was.

While the vast majority of 3200-meter races are ran in tight groups, Kubat noted that it was a different feel. By the midway mark of the race, most of the field broke away from their cluster and were single file, all chasing Maple Grove’s Alex Miley. Kubat noted that he struggled getting into a comfort zone.

“When you notice yourself starting to get tight and start drifting back, it’s tough to get loose again,” he added. “There were a couple times where I tried to just shake it out by dropping my arms, but it’s just one of those things where if you don’t have the same pre-race routine, it gets to you and you don’t feel the same.”

After suffering from Planter Fasciitis for much of the cross country season, he managed to qualify for the state cross country meet in his final attempt earlier in the school year. Now, as a senior, after finishing seventh in the Section 1-AA meet as a junior, he jumped up to second to earn a berth in his final shot. Kubat mentioned that his senior season is one he’ll cherish.

“It was phenomenal,” he added. “It was really everything I could have asked for; I was given great opportunities and I took them. I felt like I left an impact on my team, which is the biggest thing as a captain.”

At the team’s banquet prior to the Section 1-AA meet, Kubat was named most inspirational by his teammates.