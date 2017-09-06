Kubista makes the podium, places 9th in Class AA triple jump

St. Paul – Heading into Friday’s triple jump at the 2017 Class AA Minnesota State Track and Field meet, Owatonna junior Dalton Kubista knew that if he stuck to his routine, there was a good chance that he would land on the podium.

Despite temperatures reached the upper 80s, there were no distractions for Kubista. In fact, he noted that he likes it hot.

“I like it when it’s hot out because you stay warmer and you don’t have to keep warming up in between your jumps,” he commented. “So you can just relax in between your jumps.”

By sticking a leap of 43-06.75 in the finals, the Owatonna junior soared far enough to edge St. Michael-Albertville’s Xavier Thurman for ninth place at the state meet.

“It was my goal to come here and get a medal,” he added afterward. “So it feels pretty good.”

Kubista, who was seeded 10th in the event, dominated his flight with jumps of 41-03, 42-00.25 and 42-10.25 to claim the top spot in the first flight of eight jumpers. In fact, of the eight competitors and seven who managed to record a distance, just one –Bemidji sophomore Ryan Bieberdorf – was the only competitor to leap further than 41 feet with a 42-07.75 on his third and final attempt.

However, it wasn’t going to be smooth sailing in the finals for Kubista.

In the second flight, eventual state champion Christopher Udalla set the bar high after leaping 46-07.75 on his third jump of the flight. As if Udalla’s jump wasn’t daunting enough to compete with, three athletes in Udalla’s flight managed to jump over 45 feet prior to competing in the finals.

“This is the first time that I’ve seen any of them actually,” Kubista said.

In the finals, Kubista posted leaps of 43-06.75, 43-03.75 and 42-03, which was slightly lower than his 43-11.75 just a week ago at the Section 1-AA meet to place in his first ever trip to the state meet.

As for what he has planned as a senior in 2018?

He wants have his name at the top of Owatonna’s record board.

“My goal is to break the school record, which is 44-07 I believe,” he commented. “My best is like 8-inches off of that, so I have to get stronger and lift a lot so I can get there.”

Kubista will now start offseason preparation for football in the fall.