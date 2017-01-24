Larson guides Blossoms past Tigers

Medford – The Awesome Blossoms were looking for a chance to get their season back on track after dropping two of the last three games.

While it was a tight contest early, Blooming Prairie got the job done.

Powered by a 16-0 run, the Awesome Blossoms (8-8, 3-1 Gopher) managed to top the Medford Tigers 57-46 Tuesday night at Medford Public School in a Gopher Conference tilt. The 16-0 run started in the final two minutes of the first half, when the Blossoms went into the half with a 12-0 run and carried over to a 4-0 run to start the second half.

“That was a huge run for us to end the half up seven after being down five,” commented Blossoms head coach John Bruns. “We had a little bit of foul trouble, I had a couple girls that had two fouls and rolled the dice and let them go.”

To start the contest, it was a battle of resiliency. Blooming Prairie jumped out to a 8-2 lead early in the half only to be tied 1-1 minutes later after the Tigers put together an 8-2 run of their own.

The Tigers would eventually take a 16-15 lead off after Izzy Reuvers nailed a shot from beyond the arc. The lead would build to 20-15 late into the half.

Then the Blossoms defense hunkered down.

Forcing a turnover on six different possessions, Blooming Prairie was able to flip a five-point deficit to a seven-point lead at the break, largely due to the play of their key players. Junior Samantha Wurst was the driving force behind the 12-0 run, scoring six of her 10 first half points. Wurst would finished the game with 14 points.

After the run ended on a pair of free-throws, the pace of the game started to tilt into the favor of the Blossoms, building a 43-28 lead.

That lead would slowly be chipped away by a resilient Tigers’ squad. After being able to cut the lead to 45-32, the Tigers started to play what could be said as their best basketball of the evening. The Tigers mounted a fierce run, led by freshman Emma Kniefel. Of her team-high 21 points, eight came on the run that cut the Blossoms lead to 51-40.

“We didn’t know what we were getting, she got hurt Monday night,” commented Tigers head coach Mark Kubat. “We kind of kept an eye on her, but she’s always ready to play. She’s always a gamer.”

After the quick Tigers’ run, Blossom senior Marissa Larson took over. Of her game-high 24 points, 17 came in the second half and six coming in the final minute. The senior registered a monster block with thirty seconds remaining to seal the win.

The Blossoms will be back in action on Thursday at United South Central, while Medford will be in New Richland Friday.