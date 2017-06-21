Maloney’s mindset leads to solid appearance in state meet

There are few sports that require the amount of mental toughness needed to succeed than the game of golf. With most of the top golfers in Minnesota at the state meet in Jordan last week, that mental toughness was something that Triton golfer Shelby Maloney was going to need in her first appearance at the event.

While the results weren’t toward the top of the leaderboard, Maloney’s maturity and mindset helped the sophomore learn and enjoy the experience at The Ridges at Sand Creek and after a 56th place finish, it was something that impressed Triton golf coach Joe Hansen.

“I’ve said it before, but Shelby is pretty mature for her age,” Hansen explained. “She’s as mature as any sophomore I’ve had on the girls side. She knows how to take a step back and be realistic about things and have that desire to do well. Sometimes, that’s not an easy thing to do.”