Men on a mission: Robb, King, Moen reach Class AAA semifinals for Owatonna

St. Paul – Seven members of the Owatonna wrestling team qualified for the state tournament. After the first round, five were still in the hunt for a state championship.

Despite two falling short of making the semifinals for Class AAA, it was a relatively strong round for the Huskies.

Three Huskies, however, are still in the hunt after the quarterfinals were all through Friday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

Peyton Robb and Brandon Moen, both nationally-ranked and defending state champions took one step closer to defending their title that they won a year ago on the same mats they are competing on this weekend. Both are also the top seeds in their respective weight classes.

Joining the duo is stellar sophomore Cade King, who has been a force not just doing the first few rounds of the tournament, but the entire season.

Robb had a closer match than everyone may have anticipated with Matthew Muedeking of White Bear Lake after coasting to a win in the opening round. The two-time defending state champion used a trio of takedowns and an escape to control a 7-2 decision.

“It was a guy Peyton (Robb) hasn’t seen before and he was a strong, physical guy that had a little bit of funk to him,” commented Seykora.

Robb will wrestle Austin Braun of Woodbury in the semifinals.

For Cade King and Brandon Moen, it was just another day on the mat, each coasting through their first two matches. King needed just 24 seconds to pin Martin Puttbrese prior to an 18-5 major decision against Hastings’ Kyle Erickson. King will go toe-to-toe with Austin Brenner of St. Cloud Tech Saturday.

Moen had a similar day, winning his first match by fall before a 15-3 thumping of Rowan Morgan of Mounds View. The undefeated senior will wrestle Prior Lake’s Calvin Sund in the semifinals.

For Goy Tut (285) and Griffin Thorn (220), the quarterfinals weren’t as kind.

Both drawing the top seeds of their bracket, both seniors’ bids for a state title were dashed. Thorn fell to Evan Foster of St. Michael-Albertville 7-2. The match was tied 0-0 after the first period. Then, Thorn got too far on his hip and Foster managed to capitalize to build a 5-0 lead.

Thorn managed to top Luke Parzyck of White Bear Lake overtime 3-1 of the consolation round to move on to Saturday’s round.

“That was a gut check. He gives up a lot of weight moving up to 220,” added Seykora. He showed a lot of heart in that match and wrestled a smart match.”

Tut drew the challenge of trying to top defending state champion Gable Stevenson of Apple Valley. Stevenson, who also has a world junior title on his resume, made quick work of the Owatonna big man, winning by pin in just 59 seconds. Tut’s day would come to an end a match later, falling to Micah Mangel of St. Cloud Tech in a 1-0 decision.

After falling in the first round, Kaden Nelson’s tournament depended on the performance of Max Crowe from Shakopee. With Crowe falling 5-3 in the quarterfinals, Nelson was officially knocked out of the tournament.

Landen Johnson was able to receive a consolation match after falling into the first round, but was easily defeated by St. Francis’ Tanner Kunshier 13-0. Seykora noted that the last time his seventh grader faced Kunshier that he lost by technical fall, so was happy to see improvement. He would finish 0-2.

The second day of wrestling starts Saturday at 9 a.m. with the consolation quarterfinals.