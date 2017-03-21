The Minnesota Wild are in the midst of a tough slump

The State of Hockey could now possibly be in a state of panic as March continues to be a disaster for the Minnesota Wild.

After Sunday’s 5-4 to Central Division foe Winnipeg, the Wild and head coach Bruce Boudreau have now dropped seven of their last 8 games to include five straight. In Boudreau’s 10-year NHL coaching career, he has never suffered a regulation losing streak that long. In fact, Minnesota as captured just two wins to start the month. To make matters worse, after holding a substantial lead over the Chicago Blackhawks in the Central Division, the Wild are now seven points back of first place.

During the recent slump, the Wild have been outscored an astounding 24-13. But, it’s not like the Wild weren’t having a chance to fire off any shots. Over the course of the last eight games, Boudreau’s club registered 200 shots on goal. They just simply couldn’t connect on their shots and finish their chances. To add salt to a wound that the entire fan base is feeling the sting from, the Wild held the shot advantage in five games, to include a pair of 40+ attempts (Winnipeg, Chicago). The powerplay has been absolutely atrocious. Now, I may be wrong, but only netting three goals on 20 attempts is a call to try some new line groupings.

Struggles between the pipes

While he is still on course for one of his best seasons as a Minnesota Wild, all –star goaltender Devan Dubnyk has been a liable between the pipes for Boudreau as of late. Obviously, 24 goals allowed in eight games in cause for concern, but it’s not like he hasn’t been receiving the support on the back end and with the penalty kill.

In the previous eight games, the Wild were 19-for-23 on the penalty kill to include a pair of 100 percent showings. With the all-star net minder, it has appeared to be somewhat of a technique issue. On some of the goals he has allowed, Dubnyk struggled to track the puck, often losing it in the shuffle in front of the net when centered – which has allowed premium scoring chances from the slot.

Now, I have been banging the table all season for Dubnyk as the premier front-runner for the Vezina trophy. If not for the play of Washington’s Braden Holtby, he should have won it last season. However, with the recent slump he appears to be in, it’s tough to say that he could even be a finalist.

Staal’s revival

After being traded from the Carolina Hurricanes to the New York Rangers, it seemingly look like Eric Staal was reaching the back half of his career, posting on his worse seasons as a pro, registering 13 goals and 39 points in 83 games.

Now, the 32-year old former first round pick has those who once thought he was starting to fade deleting the numerous tweets that were more than likely sent throughout the 2016 season. Agreeing to a 3-year/$10.5 million dollar deal in July, Staal as enjoyed a revival to his career.

He leads the team in goals (24), assists (41) and game-winning goals (7). He also sits second on the team in points. I’ve felt personally that Staal has helped everyone around him this season. He sees the ice well, and some of the minor things – screening the goalie, being tough on the boards, etc. – he does well. To add to the resurgence, Staal played in his 1,000th game Sunday. With Parise and Coyle struggling as of late, the Wild will have to lean on Staal for the offensive output.

Kunin to decide future

The Star Tribune’s Michael Russo reported Monday that 2016 first-round pick Luke Kunin could be making a decision on his future.

Russo stated that Brett Peterson, Kunin’s advisor, noted that there is not a current timetable as to when the decision needs to and will be made. He also stated that the Wild are allowing their 15th overall pick last June time after the Wisconsin Badgers fell to Penn State in overtime of the Big Ten Championships. Kunin had a strong sophomore season for the Badgers, scoring 22 goals and 38 points in 35 games.

Now, I haven’t seen a ton of Kunin on the ice during the college season, but watching him during the IIHF World Junior Championships to begin the year, I can say that I believe he’s ready for the NHL. He may spend a season or two down in Iowa - similar to how the Wild have been using some of their premier prospects this season - but he has it. What would make Wild fans even more excited is that when he was on the same line as Jordan Greenway, there appeared to be some instant chemistry.

While Kunin's decison will affect the future, if Dubnyk is unable to get back to premier form the Wild could be in a very tough situation heading into the final weeks of the regular season. The upcoming home stand will have huge points on the line as they host the San Jose Sharks Tuesday. San Jose currently trails Minnesota by one-point in the Western Conference.

Golden Gophers prep for Frozen Four

Well dive into it more next week (hopefully talking about a national title), but the University of Minnesota were graciously awarded the fourth seed for the 2017 Frozen Four. I say that because despite falling to eventual conference champion Penn State, they receive one of the top four seeds. The first round matchup against Notre Dame will be aired on ESPNU at 2:30 p.m. from the United Center. No matter the performances in the first two rounds, the Gophers will have a tough test against the top team in the country in Denver.

The Pioneers have been the perennial team in the country for most of the season and sophomore has been finding the net, scoring 19 goals while registering 17 assists. If Minnesota meets up with Denver for a trip to the national championship game, Tyler Sheehy (20 goals, 33 assists, 53 points) and Justin Kloos (18 goals, 25 assists, 43 points) will have to be firing on all cylinders.