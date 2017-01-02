National Signing Day has six Huskies commit

National signing day can be considered one of the best moments for a high school senior who is a student-athlete.

For six seniors at Owatonna High School, Wednesday marked the moment that all of their hard work and dedication paid off.

In front of members of the student body, teachers, school staff, coaches and family, Toria Koch, Ethan DeKam, Lexi Langeland, Cali McCauley, Chandler Buckhalter and Brandon Moen all solidified their commitments to play at the next level.

Prior to the ceremony, Owatonna A.D. Ryan Swanson welcome everyone to the joyous occasion with a brief speech.

“Good afternoon. I want to welcome everyone here. We have a number of students committing to colleges, and signing national letters of intent. Although the signing itself is short and sweet, the thought and consideration put into this decision was quite significant; this signature is a big step in your athletic lives and future careers.”

With Division III having no official letter of intent, Koch, DeKam, Langeland, and McCauley were honored prior to Buckhalter and Moen announcing where they will be attending school.

Koch and McCauley, both standout soccer players for the Huskies, announced that they both will be playing soccer within the same conference. Koch chose the University of Wisconsin-Osh Kosh and plans to major in Radiologic Technology while McCauley will be heading to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to pursue a degree as a vet tech or in business.

DeKam, the only other football to announce his commitment, will be continuing his football career at St. Johns University and plans to major in biology with a sports medicine minor.

Langeland will continue her volleyball career at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. She is currently undecided on what she will study.

As the lone student-athletes required to sign letters of intent, defensive tackle Chandler Buckhalter announced that he will be continuing his football career at Minnesota State University-Mankato, a Division II powers that has a long and storied winning tradition. He plans to study sports management.

Defending state champion and Class AAA’s top-ranked Brandon Moen decided to solidify his commitment to Eastern Michigan, a Division 1 wrestling program. This past fall, Moen announced his verbal commitment to the university.

Swanson noted that there are still a handful of athletes that have yet narrowed down their decision, but will provide information the moment the official decisions of the athletes are announced.