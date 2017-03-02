Nationally ranked Berge, Komets too much for Huskies

Kasson – The Owatonna High School wrestling team has been a force in Class AAA over the past few seasons, accumulating numerous tournament wins, most outstanding wrestler awards and state champions.

The Komets of Kasson-Mantorville have been just as dominant at the Class AA ranks, winning the Minnesota State wrestling championship in 2016. Aside from being the top-ranked team in Class AA this season, they are currently ranked No. 26 in the country.

Friday night, the two teams met. And it wasn’t what Owatonna fans are used to seeing.

Despite not allowing a pin until the 138-pound weight class, the talented Komets were too much for the No.6 ranked Huskies and came away with a 50-9 win at KMHS.

“Their almost ranked at every single weight and they got some tough kids out there,” commented head coach Scott Seykora. “But, we battled. The first couple weights we got underclassmen; seventh and eighth graders out there and both the kids they wrestled are ranked, but they battled.”

Of the first six matches, Kasson-Mantorville had five state-ranked grapplers step onto the mat. Owatonna had none. Despite that, the Huskies gave the Komets everything they could handle.

Landen Johnson (106) and Riley Becker (120) each lost by major decision while Haden Fox (126) fell 23-8 to state-ranked Robby Horsman. Kaden Nelson (113) and Trevor Schroeder (132) were the lone Huskies to lose by a decision in that span, falling 9-3 and 4-0 respectively.

The Huskies would not record a takedown until 138-pounds, when Bryce Goodwin managed to establish the early 2-0 lead on a nice double-leg on the edge of the mat. The match would quickly turn sour as Goodwin was caught in a scramble and ultimately pinned at the 1:44-mark of the first period.

“Keaton Schorr is one heckuva wrestler and Bryce (Goodwin) took him down right away and he was setting the pace. He just got out of position unfortunately and got pinned because of it,” Seykora added.

In what turned out to be the most exciting match of the night, Peyton Robb – who was wearing a mask due to a broken nose – gave Huskies’ fan a little scare late. With the major decison already secured, the two-time defending state champion looked for more. As he went to a quick takedown, his mask appear to catch the mat, stopping his momentum and leaving him on his back. Robb was able to fight off his back and hold on for the 13-10 decision.

Seykora noted afterward that Cade King, who is ranked No. 3 in Class AAA at 152 pounds, told coaches that whatever it took he wanted to wrestle up at 160. His opponent, the nation’s top-ranked wrestler and Penn State recruit Brady Berge. Despite lasting all three periods, Berge would not surrender an earned point, winning 21-6.

“None of our kids were afraid to back down. He told me ‘find a way to match me up with Berge because I want to wrestle the best; If I want to get better I have to wrestle the best.' And that’s one thing with a lot of these guys is that they aren’t afraid of that competition,” Seykora noted.

Owatonna would only have three grapplers earn wins in the dual, all be close decisions. KM would bump the top-ranked 170-pounder in Class AA to 182 to face Owatonna’s Brandon Moen. While a 5-2 decision may indicate it was close, Seykora stated at Moen controlled the entire match, securing a pair of early takedowns and an escape. Griffin Thorn at 195-pounds would give the Huskies their final win of the night, earning a 6-1 decision over Jim Paulson.

After forfeiting 220 pounds to the Komets, increasing the lead to 46-9, Kasson-Mantorville bumped top-ranked Noah Ryan to heavyweight to face Goy Tut. Scoring only off of controlled escapes, Tut surrendered a 11-3 major decision.

Owatonna will be back in action on Thursday for the regular season finale against Faribault at OHS.