Northfield stops K-M in section opener

During the course of the season, the Kasson-Mantorville boys basketball team had shown that they had the talent to compete with some of the top teams in the area. However, there were other times when the results didn’t match the effort that was being put on the court.

While it was a season-long process to try to put things together, the KoMets could never get things going on a consistent basis and as they traveled to Northﬁeld for their Section 1AAA quarterﬁnal, the same problems appeared as the Raiders handed K-M a 74-63 defeat.

The game started out at a frenetic pace as Northﬁeld was able to put the pressure early on. A couple of missed opportunities and tenacious defense by the Raiders, helped put the KoMets in a ten point hole early in the ﬁrst half.

“They couldn’t miss and we struggled to get the ball to fall through the hoop,” K-M head coach Terry Pederson said of the ﬁrst ﬁve minutes.

“The majority of our turnovers turned into easy points for them. With turnovers, it’s when they happen and where on the court they occur that hurts you. We needed to play as close to a perfect game as we could possibly play and we didn’t do that.”