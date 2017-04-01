NRHEG girls roll past Kenyon-Wanamingo 79-50

Hosting Kenyon-Wanamingo in nonconference matchup, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva head coach Onika Peterson said that going in, they needed to be aware of where Knights’ guard Mara Quam was on the floor.

“The goal going in was knowing where she (Quam) was on the floor at all times and try to limit her lay ups in transition, and the girls did an awesome job communicating where she was on the floor,” she added.

Powered by Betsy Schoenrock’s double-double, the Lady Panthers thumped the Knights 79-50 at KWHS gymnasium Tuesday night. Schoenrock scored a game-high 31 points while also grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds.

The sister-duo of Madison and Marnie Wagner also came up huge for NRHEG Tuesday night. Madison scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Marnie had NRHEG’s second double-double, scoring 12 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and recorded a team-high four steals. Peterson noted that her team played well to start the year off.

“The girls shot well tonight and it was fun to see the girls work as hard as they did and come out on top,” she added.

The Lady Panthers never trailed in the contest, boasting a 37-24 lead at the half. NRHEG will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Waterville. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Josh is the Sports Editor for the Steele County Times.

