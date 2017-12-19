NRHEG girls win back-to-back games

The NRHEG girls’ basketball team capped off a good week with a second win, this time a prolific 74-64 victory over Kenyon-Wanamingo at New Richland Thursday, Dec. 14. The non-conference win upped the Panther record to 4-1 for the young season.

NRHEG used a good first half to forge a 13-point edge at the break, but struggled a little in the second half as the Knights cut the margin for a time. The Panthers regrouped and managed the ten-point victory.

“We had a pretty good first half,” remarked Coach Onika Peterson. “But we struggled some in the second half. We didn’t handle the Knight’s ball pressure and had too many turnovers. We kept enough composure, however, to keep the lead and get the win.”

Betsy Schoenrock continued her early season dominance, as she scored 29 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for another double double. Olivia Christopherson counted 13 points and Kelly Harden added 12 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals.

NRHEG GIRLS TOP TIGERS

NRHEG held a slim 34-32 edge over Medford at halftime of the girls’ game at New Richland. But the Panthers outscored the Tigers by eight points in the second half to win the Gopher Conference game Tuesday, Dec. 12. It marked the third win of the young season for NRHEG.

“We started out slow again in this game,” commented Coach Peterson. “But the girls chipped away at Medford’s lead and earned a lead by halftime. We took better care of the ball in the second half and rebounded much stronger.”

Schoenrock had a monster game for the Panthers, scoring 27 points and pulling down 14 rebounds for a double double. Sophie Stork and Hannah Budach added 12 and 10 points. Stork and Budach also dished out six and four assists.

“It was great to get the win,” concluded Peterson. “But we need to continue to work on making smarter choices with the ball, lower our turnovers, and rebound more.”`