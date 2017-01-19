NRHEG Sports roundup

New Richland - The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys basketball continues to show teams why the Panthers are the No.4 ranked team in Class AA.

Powered by Oakley Baker's game-high 19 points, the Panthers (14-0) managed to keep enough distance from St. Peter to win 55-45 Thursday night at NRHEG High School. The game was orginally set to be played back on Dec. 16 at the Target Center prior to a severe snow storm shutting down all sporting events in the southern part of the state. Nevertheless, the dominant play that the Panthers have displayed all season remained.

NRHEG went on a 8-0 run early in the first half that lengthen the Panthers' lead to 10, according to head coach Pat Churchill. On the defensive end, coach Churchill noted that in the last eight minutes of the first half, NRHEG did not allow a single point. The Panthers would go into the half with a 26-16 lead.

The Panthers managed to extend the lead to a game-high 17 points in the second half. Despite a few St. Peter runs in the second half that cut the lead to 10, the Panthers had too much firepower on the offensive end.

Along with Baker's 19 points, Benji Lundberg and Brady Agrimson scored 11 and 10 points off the bench respectively for NRHEG.

In the contest prior to the varsity, Churchill reported that the Panthers' JV squad won 46-33.

NRHEG will look to extend the win streak to 15 with a Gopher Valley Conference matchup with Bethlehem Academy.

Wrestling

Lake Crystal- In a triangular at Lake Crystal, the NRHEG wrestling squad dropped three contests Thursday.

In the first dual, the Panthers lost 51-28 to Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 51-25 to Norwood Academy, and St. James Area 67-12. Head coach Shawn Larson noted that Quinten Arndt was the lone Panther to go 3-0 in the duals.

*Final stats from the Panthers dual at Lake Crystal were unavailable at the time of release. For final stats, check the Panther round up in the Jan.24 edition of the Steele County Times.