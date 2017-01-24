NRHEG Sports roundup

Both NRHEG basketball squads were in action on Tuesday night, with Gopher Conference contests againt Maple River High School.

Boys Basketball

Maple River - The Panthers boys basketball squad looked to continued their winning ways with a Gopher Conference matchup against Maple River on the road. While the scores may indicate differently, NRHEG has been tested in each of the last two contests.

Oakley Baker wasn't feeling a test.

In NRHEG's 80-60 conference win over Maple River Tuesday, the St. John's commit was on a different level than his compeitition. of his game-high 35 points, 25 of them came in the first half as the Panthers took a commanding 46-27 lead into the half. NRHEG also managed to not all an offensive rebound the entire first half.

"Obviously he was locked in tonight," commented head coach Pat Churchill.

Maple River managed to cut the Panthers lead to 14 in the second half before Panthers' forward Tyler Raimann generated a hot-streak of his own. According to Churchill, Raimann scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half.

"We played about as well as we could tonight. Our kids came out ready and we played a complete game," added Churchill.

The Panthers moved to 16-0 on the year and will be in Medford on Friday for a Gopher Conference matchup with the TIgers.

Girls basketball

New Richland - THe Lady Panthers were in a tight contest with Maple River until the final buzzer despite having two players record double-doubles. In the 59-55 win, Betsy Schoenrock and Maddie Wagner led the Panthers with 20 points each. Schoenrock had the edge in rebounds over her Panther teammate, grabbing 14 while Wagner grabbed 11.

NRHEG led by two at the half, boasting a 26-24 lead. Head coach Onike Peterson noted that sometimes a win is simply a win.

"Sometimes games don't go exactly how we planned. We are happy to get the win tonight," she added.

The Lady Panthers wil host the Medford Tigers Friday.