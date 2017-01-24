Owatonna crushes Faribault 11-0

Heading into Monday's game, the Owatonna boys hockey team was looking to extend its win streak to two games, but more importantly, get back into contention at the top of the Big Nine Conference.

They did both.

Powered by an explosive first period that featured six goals, the Owatonna Huskies (8-7, 5-3 Big Nine) crushed the Faribault Falcons 11-0 at the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. The Huskies also finished without surrendering any chances for a Faribault power play.

“The guys played the right way without rubbing it in their face, so I was really proud,” commented head coach Josh Storm. “Zero penalty minutes in a game like that is pretty darn good for us; I thought we handled it well.”

The Huskies started the scoring early and often as Nate Smith found the back of the net at the 3:07-mark in the first period. Second later, Carter Broton tallied the first of his two goals of the night off a quick wrist shot from the top of the circle to give the Huskies a quick 2-0 lead. With his two-goal performance, Broton now has six goals in his last three games. After a goal from senior captain Adam Rehman, the Huskies fielded a 3-0 lead just six minutes into the game.

The scoring was a product of a balanced attack in the offensive zone as six different Huskies registered goals in the first period, to include a pair of career first. In a span of roughly two minutes, Walker Nelson and Breck Henderson each registered their first career goals. Senior Mitchell Mayer added the other Owatonna goal in the first period.

Whenever you have an explosive period, there is also a fear of a letdown and compliancy, but not tonight. Owatonna would continue to dominate the offensive zone, managing to fire a game-high 17 shots on goal. Of those 17 shots, Braeden Meier, Tyler Wencl, Broton and Rehman found the back of the net. Wencl and Broton’s goals were part of a 2-for-3 effort on the power play.

“We talked in locker room and said, ‘it’s our job to play our style, our speed and our pace, not to go to anyone else’s and I thought we did a good job of that,” added Storm.

As only fitting for the overall performance, while Nate Smith opened the scoring for Owatonna, his brother Nick, scored the final goal for Owatonna in the third period after a pair of goals was waved off due to infractions.

Despite having a relatively quiet night between the pipes, Ryan Johnson broke the school record for career shutouts. With tonight’s win, he recorded his seventh career shutout, stopping all eight of the shots he faced.

Owatonna will be back in action on Thursday against Mankato East Thursday.