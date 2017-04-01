Owatonna girls hockey steamrolls Austin 8-1

Looking to rebound from a rough stretch of games to end the first half of the season, the Owatonna High School girls hockey team played host to Big Nine Conference foe Austin Tuesday.

It was an abundance of riches as four different Huskies registered a multi-goal game as Owatonna (8-5) steamrolled past Austin (2-12) 8-1 for their first win of the New Year at the Four Seasons Center in Owatonna.

Owatonna scored early and often throughout the contest as eighth grader Sydney Hunst notched the game’s first goal of the game just 55 seconds into the game on a feed from Shannon VanReeth. Hunst may have had her best performance as a Husky, scoring two goals while registering four assists to record a game-high six points.

Just minutes later, senior captain Jenna Bogen scored the first of her two goals to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period. It wasn’t until the second period that Owatonna started to pull away. In a four-goal period, Owatonna received goals from Maylynn Prokopec and Bogen as well as a pair of goals from junior captain Margo Achterkirch, whose two goals were roughly a minute apart.

With running clock established for much of the third period, Owatonna received a pair of goals from Hunst and Prokopec. Prokopec’s second goal from the game came on the Huskies only powerplay attempt of the night.

Owatonna was able to get both goaltenders time on the ice tonight. Starter Luara Ebeling faced just three shots on goal, recorded two saves and surrendered Austin’s only goal of the night in the second period. Backup goaltender Asia Buryska stopped six shots and made six saves.

Head coach Tim Hunst and the Huskies will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Northfield (8-6). Puck drop is tentatively set for 7 p.m.

