Owatonna Sports round up

While the Owatonna high schools girls basketball team was the lone team playing a rescheduled contest, both of Owatonna's hockey programs and the wrestling team were in regular scheduled Big Nine Conference action Thursday.

Girls Hockey

Playing host to the Rochester Century Panthers, the Lady Huskies were looking to extend the win streak to four and make it six games without a loss. Despite a dominating first period where Owatonna out-shot the Panthers 15-6, an early goal just minutes into the game gave Century the early 1-0 lead.

Then the Huskies' offensive attack woke up.

Powered by a pair of goals from captains Margo Achterkirch and Jenn Bogen, the Huskies (12-5, 11-0 Big Nine) topped the Panthers 6-3 at the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.

"We felt like in the first two minutes we were sleep walking and it's a problem that has to be fixed,"commented Huskies head coach Tim Hunst. "After that, I felt like we were in control. There was no sense of panic."

Achterkirch's two goals in the second period to give the Huskies a two-goal lead was part of a three-goal, 10-shot second period for Owatonna. Maylynn Prokopec scored the first goal at the 7:32-mark of the period to tie the game at 1-1.

After Century was able to add a goal with just 36 seconds left in the period, the Huskies were back to a tie game.

"We knew win the third period, win the game," added Hunst. "We weren't going to be denied."

Owatonna dominated the third period, out-shooting the Panthers 9-1. More importantly, they found the back of the net. Bogen's two goals were just five minutes apart in a three-goal period for the Huskies. Her goal at 2:37-mark of the period proved to be the game-winner. In a 6-on-5 situation, Owatonna forward Jamie Davison added an empty net goal with just under two minutes left.

Wrestling

Looking to extend thier conference record to a perfect 6-0, the Huskies played host to Rochester John Marshall at the OHS gymnasium. After jumping out to a quick 24-0 lead, Owatonna cruised to a 52-22 win over the Rockets. Head coach Scott Seykora noted that there was an emphasis on attention to details heading into the matchup.

"We wanted to stay sharp. We knew they had five or six guys that posed a threat in thier lineup at the lighter weights and our lighter weights came through," he said.

Outside of three forfeits, the Huskies won five of the 14 matches by pin with falls coming from Landen Johnson (106), Kaden Nelson (113), Parker Westphal (152), Brandon Moen (182), and Goy Tut (285). Owatonna would not drop a match until 132 pounds, where the Higgins brothers of Connor and Justin would give the Rockets thier first points of the dual. Conner won by pin at 132 pounds while Justin won by major decision (12-0) over Trevor Schroeder at 138.

There was a chance for an upset at 195 pounds, where Owatonna's Griffin Thorn had state-ranked Montie Ridley on his back early in the first period before Ridley was able to roll through and receive the win by pin fall.

Boys Hockey

Rochester - On the road at the Rochester Recreation Center, the Huskies dropped thier third Big Nine Conference game in a 5-4 defeat to Rochester Century. Owatonna falls to 6-7 overall and 3-3 in the Big Nine.

*Final stats for boys hockey, as well as the final score of the girls basketball game was unavailable at time of release. For stats on both games, check the Husky round up in the Jan. 24 edition of the Steele County Times.