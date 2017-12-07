Racing returns Chateau Speedway after rain-soaked hiatus
The weather was perfect for racing on Friday night at Chateau Raceway in Lansing and the racing was as spectacular as the reworks that capped off the night. After three straight weeks of rainouts, Mother Nature allowed the season to resume. It was just the sixth night of racing action this season at the track compared to seven races wiped out by weather, so there were a lot of excited faces ready to see some action and the drivers provided plenty of it.
In USRA A Modified action Greg Pfeifer Jr. of Austin put on a show as he stormed from an outside starting spot in the fifth row to his first career A Mod feature win. Pfeifer rocketed around three cars on the first lap to move up to seventh and from there, he picked his way up to second by lap five as he took two more on lap two, another on lap three, and two more on lap five.
Brian Shaw of Brownsdale, who claimed one of the class’s heat wins on the night, had jumped to the early lead and was building a lead until a caution on Lap 6 tightened the field back up. Of the restart, Pfeifer pulled alongside Shaw and the two ran side-by-side with Pfeifer taking the lead at the line on lap eight. Shaw regained the advantage into the first turn, but Pfeifer retook the point out of turn two and never looked back.
Brandon Aggen of Miltona, who also started back in row five, picked his way through the field a little slower than Pfeifer, moving up to second with ten laps to go but could do nothing but watch the rear sail panel of Pfeifer’s car as they wound down the laps. Shaw came home in third ahead of Doug Hillson of Blooming Prairie and Darwyn Karau of Kasson. Aggen had the class’s other heat win. AJ Zvorak of Blooming Prairie picked up his first wins of the season as he swept the USRA B Modified class. Zvorak drew outside front row for both races and lead every lap on the night.
Scott Demmer of Ellendale, who picked up the class’s other heat win, made it tough for Zvorak down the stretch in the feature but could do nothing but show his fender alongside Zvorak and make him uncomfortable.
Kadden Kath of Owatonna worked from row four to come home in third ahead of Jerry Young of Blooming Prairie and Nate Chodur of Lake Mills, Iowa. Chodur had a good run going early coming o the pole for the start of the race. He and Demmer had several side- by-side laps for second early in the race before Scott took control of the spot and put the heat on the leader.
In WISSOTA Midwest Modified action, another driver made his rst trip to victory lane this season as Ryan Wetzstein of West Concord wheeled his machine to a pair of wins on the night. Wetzstein used a front row spot in his heat to lead ag- to- ag for the rst win and then jumped from row twoof the front on the rst lap of the feature to lead the second race ag-to- ag as well.
Ryan Goergen of Stacyville, Iowa worked from Row 4 to come home in the runner-up spot. Josh Mattick of Rose Creek came home in third ahead of Dan Wheeler of Savage and Garritt Wytaske of Austin. Wytaske had the class’s other heat win. A front row starting spot in the WISSOTA Street Stock main event played right into the hands of Blake Adams of McIntire, Iowa as he led ag- to- ag for his rst feature win of the season, but it was far from an easy win.
Zach Elward of Hay eld, who picked up a heat win earlier in the night, moved his way through the eld from a fourth row starting spot in the feature to give Adams all he could handle. Zack moved up to third on Lap 4 and was working the outside of Mike Blowers of Waseca when Blowers lost control in turn one and spun into the in field moving him up to second. Elward kept on motoring and reeled in Adams and showed himself alongside the leader and they ran several exciting laps all the way to the checkers.
Kory Adams of Stacyville, Iowa came home in third place ahead of the night’s other heat winner Ken Adams of Stacyville, Iowa. Fred Prudoehl of Winona rounded out the top five.
The Chateau Hornets had a season-high 22 cars on hand which made for a crowded track for their feature. Nick Sillman of Minnesota Lake grabbed the early lead with Brian Adams of Shakopee moving into second ahead of Mankato’s Jerry and Nate Coopman. The two drivers had been working their way forward after starting in the middle of the pack and moved up to second and third with Jerry getting up to second on lap 5.
A couple laps later, Nate moved up to the runner-up spot and started putting the heat on Sillman. The two swapped the lead around the track a couple times with three laps to go, but with two remaining it was Nate who had the lead at the line. He maintained that spot over the final two laps to pick up his first feature win of the season, scoring a sweep in the process after also taking a heat win earlier in the night. Sillman held on for second with Jerry, who also had a heat win on the night, taking third. The class’s other heat win went to Alan Schmidt of Hayward.
The only class that did not see a new driver in victory lane at the end of the night was the Chateau Pure Stocks where Jesse Stahl continues to rack up the victories. For the fourth time in six weeks, Jesse scored a sweep on the night with a heat and feature win.
Chris Hotovec of Dodge Center looked like he was going to be able to slow Stahl down some as he got to the front early in the feature and was leading it until the final six laps. As the leaders were coming up on the back of the field, Hovotec got hung up behind a car and Jesse pounced to the bottom of the track to take the lead. Hotovec stayed close but came home in second followed by Daniel Guttormson of Austin.
Danielle Maas of Owatonna took the class’s other heat win but may be looking for a new car for next week. At the end of the feature, she was trying to avoid a loose car back in turn three. She ended up sideways and another car came hard into her passenger side. It took almost fteen minutes to get the cars separated and they had to use wreckers at the end of the night to get her twisted car on her trailer.
Racing action continues next Friday Night at 7 p.m. with a full slate of action which will include the Outlaw Mini Mods. The Mini Mods, on a half season-every other week schedule at the track will be making their fourth trip to the track this year.
See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.