Racing returns Chateau Speedway after rain-soaked hiatus

The weather was perfect for racing on Friday night at Chateau Raceway in Lansing and the racing was as spectacular as the reworks that capped off the night. After three straight weeks of rainouts, Mother Nature allowed the season to resume. It was just the sixth night of racing action this season at the track compared to seven races wiped out by weather, so there were a lot of excited faces ready to see some action and the drivers provided plenty of it.

In USRA A Modified action Greg Pfeifer Jr. of Austin put on a show as he stormed from an outside starting spot in the fifth row to his first career A Mod feature win. Pfeifer rocketed around three cars on the first lap to move up to seventh and from there, he picked his way up to second by lap five as he took two more on lap two, another on lap three, and two more on lap five.

Brian Shaw of Brownsdale, who claimed one of the class’s heat wins on the night, had jumped to the early lead and was building a lead until a caution on Lap 6 tightened the field back up. Of the restart, Pfeifer pulled alongside Shaw and the two ran side-by-side with Pfeifer taking the lead at the line on lap eight. Shaw regained the advantage into the first turn, but Pfeifer retook the point out of turn two and never looked back.

Brandon Aggen of Miltona, who also started back in row five, picked his way through the field a little slower than Pfeifer, moving up to second with ten laps to go but could do nothing but watch the rear sail panel of Pfeifer’s car as they wound down the laps. Shaw came home in third ahead of Doug Hillson of Blooming Prairie and Darwyn Karau of Kasson. Aggen had the class’s other heat win. AJ Zvorak of Blooming Prairie picked up his first wins of the season as he swept the USRA B Modified class. Zvorak drew outside front row for both races and lead every lap on the night.

Scott Demmer of Ellendale, who picked up the class’s other heat win, made it tough for Zvorak down the stretch in the feature but could do nothing but show his fender alongside Zvorak and make him uncomfortable.