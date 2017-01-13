Records are meant to be broken.

It seems cliché, but it’s the truth when it comes to sports. Athletes are measured by their achievements. Owatonna senior and defending state champion Brandon Moen is continuing to bolster that resume.

In Thursday night’s 43-30 Big Nine Conference win over Austin, Moen was one win away from joining an exclusive list.

That list being the school’s all-time wins record, which was previously held by 2011 NCAA Division II All-American and OHS alum Alex Meger.

It wouldn’t take long. Moen scored two quick takedowns before recording the fall.

As the senior was having his hand raised by the official, members of the Owatonna section held signs that read, “Congrats Brandon on 200 wins.”

“I’ve been in a lot of big arenas, a lot of fans, commented Moen, “but to see the home crowd, my friends and family up there, it’s a good feeling.”

Prior to the duals, Moen needed one win to tie the record and two wins to break the record. After recording a pin in Owatonna’s 38-30 win over Winona, the stage was set for Moen to cement himself into history.

Meger, who drove back to Owatonna from Sioux Falls, S.D. to witness the event, commented that it couldn’t go to a more deserving kid.

“I’m glad to pass the torch along. He’s a very deserving kid. He’s a great kid and I think he’s going to have a really good college career; I’m excited to see what he’s gonna do wrestling Division 1,” he added.

Moen will have just over a month to add to the record, which hopefully could end with a second consecutive state championship.

