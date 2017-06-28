Ryan helps Minnesota Blue capture National Freestyle Wrestling title

Former Kasson-Mantorville wrestler Noah Ryan helped the Minnesota Blue team win the Freestyle championship at the Junior National Duals in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 24. The recently graduated senior joined a star-studded lineup that included several other elite wrestlers from around the state. “The experience was amazing,” Ryan said. “Being surrounded by other great wrestlers was really cool. Going down there, I knew we had a tough team so bringing the championship home was awesome.”

Minnesota Blue took home the title thanks to a strong effort to begin the championship dual as they jumped out to a 27-7 lead against Illinois. However, there would be a comeback in the works that would narrow the gap thanks to seven wins in the final eight matches.

One of those victories would come against Ryan, but he was able to hold Patrick Brucki to an 8-4 decision at 220 pounds. By putting up a solid effort, Ryan would help earn a point for his team, which proved to be critical for Minnesota Blue’s 33-31 victory. The team victory was one that will stand out to Ryan not only as a representative for the state, but for K-M wrestling as well.

“Representing Minnesota was big to me because I wanted to prove that we wrestle in the toughest state in the country,” Ryan explained. “That

along with representing our program here at K-M too.” After wrapping up a high school career that included

a pair of individual state championships and being a member of three team state titles for K-M, Ryan will continue his wrestling career this fall when he attends St. Cloud State University