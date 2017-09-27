Special teams lead K-M to rout over P-E-M

By a simple eye test, the Kasson-Mantorville football team’s win over Byron in their previous game was ugly. In the type of game that was a grind it out slugfest, the KoMets battled and perservered thanks to a late eld goal that helped them escape their rivals with a 19-16 win. Although the result was nice, the process was one that needed refinement.

With that in mind, the KoMets found one area that could have turned the Byron game from a nail- biter into a rout. That area was special teams.

“We were embarrassed with the way we played special teams [against Byron,]” K-M football coach Broc Threinen admitted. “We had some good conversations and we just made sure that we had some things dialed in during practice last week and the kids responded well.”

That emphasis on special teams came in handy last week against Plainview-Elgin-Millville as the KoMets rode the momentum of a pair of punt returns and an interception return for a touchdown to help lead K-M to a 48-15 victory on September 22.

With another unseasonably hot day providing the backdrop, the KoMets came ready to play holding the Bulldogs on a three-and-out on their rst possession. On the ensuing punt, Easton Knoll was the first example of K-M’s improved special teams weaving his way 55 yards for the opening score.