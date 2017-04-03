State Wrestling roundup: Huskies dominate Class AAA semis; Westfield falls in Class A

St. Paul - They have been men on a mission for the Owatonna wrestling program this season and are now just one match away from reaching the pinnacle of their seasons.

Peyton Robb, Cade King, and Brandon Moen will represent the Huskies in the finals of the 2017 Minnesota Class AAA state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center after winning in the semifinal round Saturday morning.

Just as they have been all season long, there was no shortage of dominance through each of their first three matches.

After a 7-2 win-which he dominated in every facet- in the quarterfinals yesterday, Robb took care of business against No. 4 seed Austin Braun of Woodbury at 145. In the 12-2 win, the two-time defending state champion in Robb put on a clinic, registering three takedowns and a two-point nearfall to build a commanding 8-2 lead in the first period.

Robb will wrestle second-seeded Alex Lloyd of Shakopee, who lost to Robb in a tight match back in December.

Displaying dominance in his first two matches, Cade King was in a tight 2-2 match with Austin Brennan of St. Cloud Tech heading into the period at 152 pounds. After he chose nuetral to start the third period, King would recorded a takedown and get two points nearfall to lengthen his lead to 6-2. Brennan would stand up with 30 seconds left to cut the lead 6-3. After being forced out of bounds, King was dinged for his second stalling with six seconds left prior to winning 6-4.

Moen's road to the finals was straight dominance winning every match by a large marign. He won by pin and technical fall in the first two rounds Friday and followed those two performances up with a 19-5 drubbing of Prior Lake's Calvin Sund at 182.

Before it became a happy day, it was a tough day for Owatonna as Griffin Thorn fell 6-4 in overtime to Apple Valley's Tanyi Besong. He finished 2-2 for the tournament.

Class A

After setting a handful of program firsts yesterday, a pair of Westfield grapplers looked to do more.

Colton Krell (160) and Mitchell Oswald (220) looked to become the fist two wrestlers to reach the state finals in the program's history. But, an unforunate draw led to tough matchups for the pair of Razorbacks.

In one of the semifinal matches at 160, Krell didn't have an answer for defending state champion and top-seeded Bailiee O'Reilly of Goodhue, falling 14-3. He will wrestle Derrick Kreiger of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in the consolation semifinals.

Oswald was matched against the No.2 seed in Reid Steelhammer of Dover-Eyota and struggled to get his offense going. After allowing a pair of takedowns and a standup, he trailed 5-0 midway through the second period. He would ultimately fell 10-0. Oswald will wrestle Trenton Rogich of Leseur-Henderson in the consolation semifinals.