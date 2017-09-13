Suess, Bigelow hot milestones for K-M

When it comes to the current state of the Kasson- Mantorville program, there are two names on the roster that have helped get the KoMets to a competitive level. Peyton Suess has been at the varsity level since she was in eighth grade and her tremendous ability to finish has earned her a scholarship to Wake Forest. Meanwhile, Abbey Bigelow has also been key in setting her teammates up to help the KoMets put points on the board since her debut on the varsity team roughly two seasons ago.

With that kind of teamwork, it was fitting that both girls reached milestones last week as Suess registered her 1,000th kill against Winona on September 5 and Bigelow recorded her 1000th assist against Lakeville North on September 8.