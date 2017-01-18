Thunderbolts zap Owatonna 12-5

Just a year removed from a third place finish at the state tournament last season, the Owatonna adapted floor hockey team started off its 2017 season with a 25-1 win over Minneapolis Edison on Tuesday.

In Wednesday's home opener at Owatonna junior high school's gymnasium, the Huskies were on the other end of the scoring burst againt South Washington (Hastings).

Tyler Tinucci scored scored five goals and added an assist as the Thunderbolts downed the Huskies 12-5 Wednesday afternoon.

"It was good to play a little bit higher team that was flying around and making shots,"said Huskies head coach John Scheil. "The score is lospided, but it was the home-opener. We were trying to figure things out, you don't really know what to expect."

Tinucci started the first scoring surge for South Washington, finding the back of the net just four minutes into the game. In a span of two minutes, Bryce Smith added a pair of goals to give the Thunderbolts a 3-0 lead prior to a timeout. Outside of the timeout, Owatonna's Zach Spencer cut the lead to 3-1 until Tinucci registered his second and third goals of the period. In fact, Smith and Tinucci was teh focal point of South Washington's attack, scoring a combined nine goals.

Owatonna attempted to make it a tight game in the third period after Spencer scored four goals just minutes apart.

The Huskies (1-1) will play Monday at OJHS. puck drop is set for 4:30 p.m.