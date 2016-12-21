Triton trio stands out at St. Clair Quad

The Triton wrestling team headed out to take place in the St. Clair Quad last Thursday night and while the team only picked up one victory, a 47-30 victory over St. Clair/Mankato Loyola, there were several individual performances that were encouraging as the team heads into its first HVL triangular this week.

Colby Dobbs continued his tenacity to open duals for the Cobras on Thursday night. The 106-pounder was able to pick up a win against Jordan Grinde of LeSueur-Henderson with a fall at 1:03 along with a second victory against St. Clair/Mankato Loyola. Although he would fall to United South Central’s Brice Sonnek, it was still a hard-fought 13-8 decision that should build confidence moving forward.

Cole Rasmussen also had a great night going 2-1 including a win over USC’s Micah Hamson with a fall at 1:54. His defeat was also a close on as he fell to LeSueur-Henderson’s Jorje Hernandez in a 6-5 decision at 126 pounds.

Zach Sommers also showed off his continued improvement as well with another 2-1 record for the Cobras. The heavyweight defeated Jacob Wacker of LeSueur-Henderson with a fall in 56 seconds, while falling in a battle with USC’s Ethan Morales at the 3:44 mark.

While the Cobras haven’t seen the progress translate into team success, they’re starting to make moves in the right direction. Wrestlers like Maxxon Lamoree, who pinned Masyn Elvebak of USC at 1:11 of a 182-pound match, are still progressing, but Triton head coach Tyler Johnson stressed that the process comes one match at a time.

“It’s thinking about who your next opponent is what their tendencies are and what you’re going to do to wrestle at your best,” Johnson explained. “We’re battling some injuries as a team right now, so our healthy wrestlers have to be focused on one match at a time.”

The next match in the crosshairs was a tough one as they headed to Kasson-Mantorville to take part in a triangular with Byron on Tuesday night. As they head into the HVL schedule, Johnson believes that things