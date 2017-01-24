Two-goal period lifts Owatonna

Despite a 1-1 tie to Big Nine Conference foe Red Wing on Saturday, the Owatonna girls hockey team have yet to suffer a loss in thier last ten games.

After a first period that was slightly uncharacteristic of the Huskies against Minnehaha United, the second period is when ice tilted to Owatonna’s favor.

Guided by a two-goal second period, the Huskies (13-5-2, 11-0-2 Big Nine) managed to edge out a 3-1 win over the Redhawks Monday at the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.

Head coach Tim Hunst noted that the first period looked like his team was playing timid and also trying to do too much in while in the offensive zone. Despite holding a 7-4 advantage for shots on goal, Owatonna was unable to connect on anything.

“We looked like we were coming off a game where we were high emotion and going all out,” commented Hunst. “We started off a little slow, but felt like we got better as we went on.”

That all changed in the second period when Margo Achterkirch connected on a quick wrist shot from the point to give the Huskies an early 1-0 lead. The junior continues her hot streak as of late, netting her fourth goal in her last three games.

Roughly ten minutes later, sophomore Kiley Friedrichs was able to find the back of the net off a feed from Grace Wolfe. It was the first-career goal for Friedrichs and wound up being the game-winner.

“It’s always fun to see someone’s first goal and watch their reaction, but she’s been waiting for a long time. So, hopefully it’s the first of many,” added Hunst.

The Redhawks looked to make it a tight game in the third period despite only registering 11 shots on goal in the previous two periods. It wouldn’t take Minnehaha United long as Jodie Clay managed to fire a shot just under the pad of Laura Ebeling to cut the Huskies’ lead to just one.

The score would remain deadlocked at 2-1 until roughly six minutes remained when Jenna Bogen fired a shot that cemented the win for Owatonna.

Hunst added that the difference between the first period and the final two periods was that they played as a team.

“When we stick together, we’re a pretty good team. When we start to go individual, we are pretty average and we’re not here to be average,” noted Hunst.

The Huskies are back in action Tuesday night in Faribault.