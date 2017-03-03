UPDATE: Class A round up

St. Paul - The season of first continues for the Westfield Razorbacks as two grapplers solidified their trip to the podium Friday night.

The Razorbacks went 2-for-2 after three of their first state entrants lost the first bouts of the tournament. Freshman Colton Krell provided the fireworks for Westfield.

Trailing 2-1 after the first period, Krell was able to escape before returing Toby Hintzman of United North Central to the mat for a quick takedown. He would alos record a takedown in the third period to extend the lead to 5-1. Hintzman was able to match with an escape and takedown of his own, but was unable to turn Krell as time ran out.

With the win, Krell becomes Westfield's first semifinalist, meaning that despite the results of tomorrow compeitition, will place at 160 pounds. In the morning session Saturday, he will face top-seeded and defending state champion Bailee O'Rielly (39-1).

Just minutes later, MItchell Oswald became the second semifinalist is program history, defeating Hunter Wilcowski of BCLM 9-5 at 220 pounds. It was a tight match in the early going as each wrestler recorded an escape and a takedown. After Oswald escaped to start the second period, he appeared to heat up, scoring four-straight points off of a reversal in the third period and a takedown in the second.

He will wrestle No.2 seed Reid Steelhammer (42-2) of Dover-Eyota.

VonRuden falls to top-seeded Heim

After a nailbiting win to start the tournament, Medford's Willie VonRuden was faced with the tough task of battling top-seeded Lane Heim of St. Charles.

While it was only 4-1 after the first period, a handful of bad shots and poor leg defense lead to an 11-3 major decision. VonRuden didn't have an answer for the speed and strength of Heim. In fact, the three points the freshman Tiger scored were all due to standups.

Krell, Oswald advance for Westfield; VonRuden still in the hunt for a title

St. Paul - In the program's first state tournament, the Westfield Razorbacks had a bit of a tough opening round of the 2017 Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament.

Two of the team's five state qualifiers are still alive for a shot at a state championship as Ethan Arett, Morgan Moreno (170) and Trey Chatman (285) all dropped their first round matches.

Arett was up 2-0 early on Dover Eyota's Taylor DeFrang after securing a deep double-leg on the edge of the mat. The lead would slowly disapate as DeFrang managed to hit a quick stand up and takedown to lead 3-2. Arett would surrender a takedown in the final seconds of the third period.

Westfield didn't have to wait long for a program first however. In fact, they only had to wait 28 seconds.

At 160, Colton Krell quickly finished Logan Tesch of Sibley East in their opening round match up. Krell hit a double-leg that turned into a scramble situation when Tesch was caught. Morgan Moreno had a similar situation, but a more devastating result. Krell will wrestle in the afternoon session against Toby Hintzman of United North Central.

After sustaining a 2-0 lead, Moreno was caught in a scramble after Elijah Cloos of Ortonville hit a roll and in the heat of the scramble, was able to catach Moreno in a head lock. Mitchell Oswald was able to pin Jacob Bittmann of Park Rapids after building a commanding 5-0 lead early. Oswald will wrestle Hunter Wilcowski of BCLB in the quartfinals. Trey Chatman was the final Razorback to wreslte and would fall in his match 8-4 after trailing most of the match. After a takedown cut his deficit to 6-4, Chatman was unable to turn Devin Preis of BGRM in the final moments.

VonRuden escapes

After sustaining a commanding 6-1 lead heading into the third period, Medford's Willie VonRuden surrendered a takedown and an escape to cut the lead to 6-4. After Colton Weiland of Crookston cut VonRuden to get back to nuetral, the freshman allowed another takedown to make it 7-6, but would be cut again to make it a takedown match. With roughly 10 seconds left in the match, VonRuden was hit for his second stalling of the match, cutting the lead to one. However, there was just two seconds left on the clock.

The lone Tiger is still alive in the championship round and will wrestle Lane Hiem of St. Charles in the quarterfinals.